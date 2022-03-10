Learning Pool Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Learning Pool is living its mission to empower organizations to deliver extraordinary learning outcomes with its suite of innovative technologies.

As providers of one of the most comprehensive learning suites on the market - Stream Learning Suite - Learning Pool offers unparalleled customer experience while supporting the ambitions of more than 1,400 organizations worldwide by providing them with everything they need to build, manage and deliver exceptional workplace learning.

“We are pleased to recognize Learning Pool as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider. Learning Pool is renowned for delivering superb value to its customers and their learners when it is needed the most. The company’s market-leading Stream Learning Suite combines the very best in learning management, content development, and reporting and analytics, offering clients everything they need to deliver quality training at scale,” said BHG’s Chief Strategy Officer, Michael Rochelle.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Learning Pool and the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and thoroughly evaluated the Learning Pool product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire Learning Pool organization to ensure our certification reflects the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

Ben Betts, Chief Executive Officer at Learning Pool, said: “We’re delighted to be recognized as a Brandon Hall Group Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. In an environment heavily impacted by COVID-19, our team has worked hard to deliver outstanding, modern learning experiences for new and existing customers alike.” He continued, “Our Stream Learning Suite overcomes the constraints imposed by cost, quality, and time of ‘having it all;' with Learning Pool, you really can, and we find that our clients get immediate value from working with us. Being chosen as a preferred provider by Brandon Hall Group in recognition of those efforts.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Learning Pool offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

Find out more about Learning Pool and the capabilities of its market-leading Stream Learning Suite here.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of more than 10,000,000 workers and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com.

---About Learning Pool

Learning Pool empowers workplaces to deliver extraordinary learning outcomes with its comprehensive suite of innovative technologies. Supporting the evolving ambition of more than 1,400 businesses investing in learning experiences for over 5 million global learners, Learning Pool’s suite provides everything needed to build, manage, and deliver workplace learning.

The company offers an unparalleled customer experience, delivered by more than 400 expert colleagues based in the UK and USA, working to bring each customer's unique vision for learning and development to life. In the last year, it has featured on 17 eLearning Industry lists for excellence in its field, received Gold at the 2021 Brandon Hall Excellence Awards for Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation, and double Gold in the Stevie Awards for Outstanding Customer Service. Recognized as a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning, wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you’ll find Learning Pool.