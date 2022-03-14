Share buy-back Program

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 11/2022 – 14 MARCH 2022

On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement30,000611.6118,348,336.00
7 March 202210,000570.525,705,248.00
8 March 202210,000577.155,771,517.00
9 March 20224,000605.782,423,128.40
10 March 20223,000618.501,855,497.00
11 March 20224,000634.702,538,788.80
Accumulated under the program61,000600.7036,642,515.20

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 941,874 shares, corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

www.royalunibrew.com


