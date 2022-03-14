U.S. Sterile Injectables Market to Surpass US$ 268.6 Billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the U.S sterile injectables market is estimated to be valued at US$ 131.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3 % over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S Sterile Injectables Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing launches and approvals of novel products, and increasing collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the sterile injectables market.

For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about 18.2 million adults age 20 and older have Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) in U.S in 2019.

Furthermore, key players operating in the U.S sterile injectables market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations, in order to strengthen their market presence in the global market and U.S market. For instance, in November 2021, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is an American publicly traded generics and specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Acquired Ahmedabad based injectable drug maker Puniska Healthcare Pvt. Ltd for the total value of seven thousand million U.S dollars, the acquisition is expected to boost the Amneal’s injectables manufacturing infrastructure, capabilities and capacity to support the U.S and international markets.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4961

Key Market Takeaways:

The U.S sterile injectables market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3 % over the forecast period, owing to rising product launches. For instance, in September 2020, the U.S Food and Drug Administration approved Baxter International, Inc.’s new formulation of Clinimix (amino acid and dextrose) injection and Clinimix E (amino acid with electrolytes in dextrose and calcium) injections.

Among molecule type, large molecule segment accounted for largest market share in 2022, owing to increase in research and development activities for the treatment of various cancers. For instance, in December 2021, the Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Johnson & Johnson submitted Biologic License Application (BLA) to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the U.S sterile injectables market include Baxter International Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., JHP Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Fresenius Kabi Ag, CordenPharma, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4961

Market Segmentation:

U.S. Sterile Injectables Market, By Molecule Type:

Large Molecule

Small Molecule

U.S. Sterile Injectables Market, By Drug Type:

Monoclonal Antibody (mAbs)

Cytokines

Insulin

Peptide Hormones

Vaccines

Immunoglobulin’s

Blood Factor

Peptide Antibiotics

Others

U.S. Sterile Injectables Market, By Therapeutic Application:

Cancer

Metabolic Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous System Disorder

Infectious Diseases

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Others

U.S. Sterile Injectables Market, By Route of Administration:

Subcutaneous (SC)

Intravenous (IV)

Intramuscular (IM)

Others

U.S. Sterile Injectables Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Asia Pacific Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market , by Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Chemotherapy (Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Plant Alkaloids, Antitumor Antibiotics, and Others), Cytokines, and Peptide Hormones), by Disease Indication (Ovarian Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Country (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Sterile Injectables Market , by Molecule Type (Large Molecule and Small Molecule), by Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones, Vaccines, Immunoglobulins, Blood Factors, Peptide Antibiotics, and Others), by Therapeutic Application (Cancer, Metabolic Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous Systems Disorders, Infectious Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, and Others), by Route of Administration (Subcutaneous (SC), Intravenous (IV), Intramuscular (IM), and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.