The Tunnel to Towers Foundation Tower Climb Returns To New York City

Staten Island, New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a two-year hiatus, the iconic Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb New York City returns to One World Observatory on June 5, 2022.

Climbers will once again get the opportunity to climb the 2,226 steps alongside members of the NYPD, FDNY, PAPD, and New York State Court Officers, to reach the top of the building which symbolizes strength, hope, and the resiliency of the American spirit.

Registration is open and is limited to just 1,000 climbers.

Go to T2T.org to secure your spot for this iconic event.

This year's tower climb will honor the sacrifice of all 9/11 heroes and those first responders who lost their lives in the years that followed due to 9/11-related illnesses.

Erika Oelkers, whose husband FDNY Firefighter Thomas Oelkers lost his battle against 9/11-related illness last May, will serve as the honorary starter for this year's climb. Firefighter Oelkers served in the NYPD before joining the FDNY, protecting this city for over two decades.

Last June, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it had paid off the mortgage on Erika Oelkers home and would pay off the mortgages for first responders who lose their lives to 9/11-related illnesses and leave behind young children.

The Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb New York City supports the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Captain Billy Burke Jr. Foundation.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage payoffs or mortgage-free homes to America’s catastrophically injured Veterans and first responders, Gold Star families, and families of fallen first responders.

The Captain Billy Burke Foundation provides tuition assistance at Burke’s alma mater, SUNY Potsdam, for children of NYC firefighters.

The health and safety of all climbers is of the utmost importance to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

For information on the health and COVID-19 safety guidelines go to T2T.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

