Halo Collar and Inuvo Partner to Promote the Worlds Most Advanced Go-Anywhere Wireless Dog Fence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Halo collar, developers and manufacturers of advanced IoT dog safety and training technology, designed in combination with world-renowned canine behavioral expert Cesar Millan, partner to promote the go-anywhere wireless fence.

“Halo collar is a very sophisticated technology with a simple mission to safely free pets and pet owners from the confines of physical boundaries,” said Ken Ehrman, Halo collar Co-Founder. “We wanted a media partner that provided insights that could help us evolve the product based on client interests as well as media placement. Not only has Inuvo delivered on this need, they have done so using Artificial Intelligence that does not use consumer data and therefore aligns our company with the upcoming privacy-first cookieless world.”

“Halo collar is a game changer for pet owners and I know this because I am a client,” said Rich Howe CEO of Inuvo. “The IntentKey AI-driven media solution has proven itself to be a unique and valuable asset to CEO/CMO advertising decision making across industries. Halo’s increased engagement with prospective clients and their attentiveness to the ways the insights coming from the IntentKey can help drive creative, product, and partnership strategies is a testament to their data and technology-driven approach to business.”

“The true power of the IntentKey is often experienced as market changes both known and unknown occur. The IntentKey automatically optimizes itself to accommodate for these changes, something traditional technologies are incapable of doing,” said Mr. Howe. “As the fall season approached for example, intent signals around hunting began to surface, indicating hunters were likely interested in Halo Collar to train their dogs prior to the opening of hunting season, while ensuring their hunting dogs stayed within predefined boundaries.”

Inuvo has provided Halo with a multi-channel media buying capability, powered by its AI, reaching audiences across CTV, LTV, display, video, social, search, and out of home. This advanced media capability is providing Halo with competitive, feature, and creative insights not available through any other advertising technology vendor.

About Halo

The Halo collar is the newest smart safety system for dogs. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this smart system utilizes proprietary technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, GPS tracker and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo collar utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location tracking - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far. Halo protects over 50,000 dogs across the United States each day. With Kore, we are expanding to Canada and the rest of the world in 2022.

For further information and to purchase, please visit: www.halocollar.com

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

