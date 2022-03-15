Basis Technologies Offers Free Solution to Help Stop Ads on Russian Propaganda Sites

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced free access to the NOBL Media solution that helps prevent campaigns from serving programmatic ads on low credibility sites, including those with Russian government propaganda. The technology accomplishes this by targeting campaigns toward credible, trusted publishers. To help limit the spread of Russian disinformation during the invasion of Ukraine, Basis Technologies will provide free access to this feature for all Basis platform customers until April 15.

Propaganda sites supporting the Russian government’s war in Ukraine can sell ads through programmatic channels if their inventory is available through ad exchanges or ad networks. NOBL uses AI-driven linguistic analysis to determine, at scale and in real-time, if a web page’s content quality merits an ad placement. NOBL recently verified that its technology had proactively identified and stopped ads on all of the sites that the U.S. State Department, Media Bias / Fact Check, and FactCheck.org identified as spreading Russian propaganda.

“The Ukrainian invasion and the ensuing information war, as in previous crises, has once again put a spotlight on how advertisers are inadvertently funding disinformation online,” says Matt Rivitz, chief purpose officer, NOBL. “By using NOBL, brands can prevent their ad spend from being channeled to sites that spread misinformation about the war.”

“Brands are highly sensitive to how they may be affecting global conflict. NOBL Media’s technology empowers marketers to align their values with their ad spend,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Basis Technologies. “By defunding state-sponsored and affiliated sites that support war propaganda and unjust government actions, advertisers are taking positive action to redirect ad dollar support to principled journalism.”

The Basis platform provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices for all major creative types and formats. Basis customers can utilize NOBL Media to proactively identify the digital environments appropriate for their brands.

“Traditional keyword blocking has defunded credible journalism in times when we most depend on it,” says Cedar Milazzo, CEO and founder, NOBL. “Advertisers play a key role in what gets funded online. We’re happy to be able to offer the industry a solution that immediately helps advertisers direct their dollars towards trusted outlets with quality reporting during this conflict.”

About NOBL Media

NOBL Media is the first ad tech company founded on ethics and advertiser responsibility. NOBL is revolutionizing media buying of big brand advertisers by stopping the flow of their media dollars that have been funding hate, disinformation, and extremism and redirecting these budgets to quality and credible content. Through a proprietary programmatic ad targeting solution, NOBL empowers advertisers to spend responsibly. NOBL not only receives a higher click-through rate, it consistently gets more conversions, lower costs and far less fraud. For more information, visit http://www.wearenobl.com .



About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies, formerly operating as ‘Centro,’ is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices providing services to North America, South America and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

