Pushpay Announces New Product Features to Help the Church Re-Engage Post Pandemic

REDMOND, Wash., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for faith-based and non-profit sectors, announces new digital features within its giving solution, church management system, and mobile applications to help churches engage and increase involvement within their community.



While the pandemic continues on, traditions of in-person gatherings are slowly showing signs of returning to normal, with roughly 21% of adults attending weekly religious services in-person—up from 5% in the spring of 2020*. Churches have relied heavily on technology to help them reach people during the last 24 months in particular, and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon as 93% recently indicated that technology plays an important role in helping them achieve their mission.

“Now is the time for organizations to consider where technology fits in their new model and how to be intentional about leveraging digital solutions to move their mission forward,” said Aaron Senneff, Pushpay’s Chief Technology Officer. “As we look to the future, churches need technology partners that will innovate and grow with them to help them reach and engage with the next generation of church-goers.”

Today the Company is hosting a product launch webinar at 11:30 a.m. PT to dive deeper into new Pushpay product features and explore how churches can leverage them to re-engage with people in their community. Key highlights include:

App analytics: Provides a granular view of mobile app engagement and surfaces holistic trends on how community members are interacting with app content. Also delivers actionable insights to support churches as they lean into mobile engagement as a key part of their communication strategy. In fact, church leaders recently indicated that mobile church applications are one of the most strategically important technology tools for the future of their church.

"We absolutely love the new app analytics data," said Emily Ciecka, Creative Director at The Experience Community in Tennessee. "The ability to drill down into the metrics of items and messages is extremely helpful as we continue to learn how to best communicate with our congregation."

The Company also launched an enhancement to its integration with Rock RMS, a longstanding Pushpay partner. The new event payment feature streamlines donation and payment management and allows organizations to view transactions in one platform, providing easier reconciliation and a total view of engagement. To date, Pushpay has more than 44 integration partners, and offers more than 80 software integrations to help organizations seamlessly transfer information across services to increase efficiency and improve ministry management.

Today’s announcement also follows the recent news that Pushpay received four awards at the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. Pushpay was awarded silver in the National Sales Team of the Year category, and bronze awards for the Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team, Sales Support Team of the Year, and Field Sales Team of the Year for 2022. This is Pushpay’s seventh consecutive year as a Stevie Award recipient. For more information about Pushpay visit www.Pushpay.com .

(*) Research from the Associated Press- NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system (ChMS), and video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards .