BitMart Turns Four, and It’s Time to Celebrate!

It seems like only yesterday that BitMart first opened its doors, and today we are celebrating our fourth anniversary!





Our success is humbling, but it’s all thanks to you. Since day one, we have been obsessed with providing you with excellent customer service and ways to support you in pursuing your passions and reaching extraordinary heights.

We’re so grateful that our way of saying thanks is an invitation to celebrate with us for two weeks of unique activities from March 15 - 29. To join in the fun, visit our anniversary page and use #BitMart4You or #BitMartHappyBirthday on social media. From exclusive NFT giveaways to sign-up bonuses and high yield staking opportunities, we’re going to have something for EVERYONE to enjoy.

If you just happen to be joining us on this journey, don’t worry. We’ll update you! There’s a lot of history to cover in four years, but we don’t mind reminiscing. Knowing how far we’ve come in such a short time only encourages us to move forward.

2018



On March 15, 2018, BitMart was officially formed with complete transparency and legal standing. Our initial core team was composed of those from the traditional finance and tech world who wanted to join us on an exciting journey.

BitMart grew by leaps and bounds because of our low trading fees, listing on CoinMarketCap, and integration of BitMart Token (BMX) for seamless trading, discounted trades, voting privileges, and access to exclusive events like Initial Exchange Offerings.

2019



We formed BitMart Labs in 2019, and our investment in the education and development of crypto projects did not go unnoticed. Whether we were educating students at Columbia University or leading conferences in Shanghai, our tireless efforts attracted interest and investment.

With pre-A fundraising from Fenbushi Capital, we secured partnerships with industry leaders like CertiK, Yanda, Shrimpy, Genesis Block, and Paxful to provide even more services in-house to our users.

2020



Despite COVID-19 bringing the world to a standstill, BitMart still improved trading and network security through strategic partnerships with SlowMist and Hacken to make our exchange rock-solid.

We continued to improve services with the help of Canaan Blockchain and CasperLabs to provide staking and cloud computing mining power. Cobo Custody and launching a futures market were next, allowing us to have the resources and features needed to best serve you.

2021



BitMart listed 585 new tokens in 2021 and expanded at an exponential rate, while BitMart Earn was launched with four flexible savings products and four fixed savings products.

$300 million in Series B funding from Alexander Capital Ventures bolstered our spirits and put us in the same category as Airbnb, Kraken, and Spotify.

Our daily usage rate grew by 100x, and by the end of the year were regularly serving nine million users with full integration into popular sidechain networks like Avalanche, Polygon, Solana, and NEAR Protocol.

2022 and Beyond



Our vision for what BitMart can be is constantly improving and innovating. From developing our NFT market, launching margin trading to improving our spot and futures trading, we’ve got a lot of work to do.

You can look forward to us developing strategic partnerships with top performers in the metaverse, DeFi, GameFi, and other spaces.

You’ll also see us at some big conferences, like Bitcoin 2022 in Miami and Consensus 2022 in Austin, trying to meet those individuals and organizations that will make BitMart even better for you.

It’s Time to Celebrate!



Most people can’t remember their fourth birthday, but we're lucky to have nine million global users to celebrate with us online and cheer us into the future.

Even our CEO, Sheldon Xia, is in a festive mood:

“2022 is already proving to be a stellar year for BitMart and the wider crypto space. Increased innovation in the DeFi and metaverse spaces, along with mainstream financial adoption of digital assets, continues rapidly and is reflected in our increasing user base. As we move forward into a bright future, let’s not forget to enjoy our successes along the way. Celebrate with us!”

You never need an excuse to have fun, so why wait? Don’t forget to join us from March 15 - 29 to win prizes, get rewarded, and get access to exclusive NFTs and promotions!

