Hunton Andrews Kurth Reaffirms Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion with Expansion of Billable Hour Credit to Non-Attorney Timekeepers

Washington, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on Hunton Andrews Kurth’s ongoing commitment to advance diversity and inclusion across the legal profession, the firm has expanded its billable hour credit incentive to non-attorney timekeepers. This credit now provides up to 25 hours of billable hour credit to all U.S. attorney and non-attorney timekeepers for participation in diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“Expanding our billable hour credit to include non-attorney timekeepers, like paralegals, aligns with our view that every member of our client-focused teams should be incentivized for their efforts around promoting equality in the legal profession,” said Gus Membiela, who co-chairs the firm’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee with partners Shemin V. Proctor, Todd Brown, and Emily Burkhardt Vicente.

Further solidifying its position as a nationwide leader with an enduring commitment to promoting equality, Hunton Andrews Kurth received a perfect score on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index and was designated a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The firm has achieved Mansfield Rule™ 4.0 Certified Plus Status and has been recognized for its diversity and inclusion efforts by Bloomberg Law and the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, among others.

“Hunton Andrews Kurth’s mission is to cultivate a diverse and inclusive professional community that promotes a culture of equality,” said managing partner Wally Martinez. “Our long-term investment in a wide range of diversity and inclusion initiatives reaffirms our commitment to advancing equality in the legal profession broadly, and also promoting individual dedication to these ideals among all of our team members.”