Beam Global Deploys EV ARC™ Sustainable EV Charging for City of Costa Mesa CA

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that the City of Costa Mesa in Orange County California has deployed an EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging system to charge the Senior Center electric shuttle bus and other City fleet electric vehicles. The system was purchased through the California Department of General Services (DGS) Contract #1-18-61-16, which serves to simplify the government procurement process and make chosen solutions available statewide at the best negotiated pricing.



The City of Costa Mesa’s EV ARC™ charging system fits in a standard parking space and is equipped with a dual port ClipperCreek brand charger capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously. The solar-powered EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power City EVs day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. Off grid, flood proof to 9.5 feet and wind-rated to 125 mph, the product adds to the City’s energy resiliency and disaster preparedness. The charging system is transportable and can be relocated as City charging patterns emerge and change.



“The City of Costa Mesa continues to make excellent progress in our sustainability initiatives,” said Salem Afeworki, Energy and Sustainability Services Manager at the City of San Diego. “The EV ARC solar EV charging station deployed at the Senior Center provides clean energy to our electric shuttle bus for a zero emissions transportation option.”



The EV ARC system was deployed at the City of Costa Mesa’s Senior Center (view video). Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to city budgets.



“The City of Costa Mesa is demonstrating that EV ARC systems aren’t just good for sedans but can fuel transit as well,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “With the lower total cost of ownership of electric vehicles now a broadly accepted fact, fleet electrification is being prioritized by federal, state and local governments as well as a growing number of commercial and enterprise operators. Skyrocketing gas prices due to current geo-political developments are only increasing the urgency. The EV ARC is powered 100% by the sun with no grid connection to achieve zero emissions transportation.”



California Governor Gavin Newsom’s commitments to fast-track progress toward environmental goals includes $2 billion over four years in dedicated funding to zero-emission infrastructure, vehicles and equipment. This proposal follows the September 2020 mandate banning the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles in the state by 2035. The need for more sustainable EV charging infrastructure is also gaining traction at the national level, with President Biden announcing $7.5 billion for EV charging infrastructure.



