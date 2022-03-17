Data443 to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

Ransomware Recovery, Data Privacy, and Recent Customer Wins, Including Emirates NBD to be Discussed

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDSD, OTCPK: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY™, is pleased to announce that Jason Remillard, Founder & CEO of Data443 has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest.

Coming off several successful marketing campaigns over the last three months in Entrepreneur Media, Fortune Magazine’s Investors Edition in December 2021, and United Airlines’ inflight magazine, Hemispheres (January/February inside cover) that covered Data443’s ransomware protection and recovery platform, the Company continues to take the necessary steps in keeping a visible presence as data security grows in importance. Enterprises, from corporate to non-profit, regardless of industry and size, are growing to understand the risks involved in maintaining core data security protocols, proven in Data443’s most recent customer win announced on March 14, 2022, with Emirates NBD Group.

Mr. Remillard will be covering the state of the industry concerning data security, data privacy, and the market opportunities for the company - in ransomware protection, as well as Data443’s immediate product suite capabilities that are purpose-built for the challenges that are being faced today by nearly every segment of the worlds population – retail, business, personal and military. “Our portfolio continues to deliver incredible value and be remarkably nascent for the needs and risks of today,” stated Founder and CEO Mr. Remillard. “Our Ransomware Recovery Manager is exactly on spec to what customers are dealing with on a daily basis. Our data discovery and remediation platform cover privacy and data risk on an exceptionally competitive basis. Our data movement capabilities continue to generate customer wins in the marketplace with organizations, as well as multiyear renewals that our competition dreams of having.”

“The opportunity to present to the larger audience and investors at M-Vest with our extended team at Maxim Group is a great opportunity for the Company to share our story that continues to resound in the marketplace and with our customers. Additionally, it helps to walk through our growth story – from the inception of one single product to a large portfolio and a growing, stable ARR with a top-notch leading product, operations, and management team at the helm. We are excited and humbled by the opportunity!” concluded Mr. Remillard.

To attend the presentation:

Sign up here to access the presentation.

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

For more information, please visit https://www.data443.com

To learn more about Data443, please watch our video introduction on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/1Fp93jOxFSg

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Data443’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019; (ii) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2021; and, (iii) subsequent filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Data443®, ClassiDocs®, ARALOC®, ARCMAIL®, DATAEXPRESS® and FILEFACETS® are all registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/data443Risk

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/data443/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data443-risk-mitigation-inc/

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZXDhJcx-XgMBhvE9aFHRdA

Signup for our Investor Newsletter: https://data443.com/investor-email-alerts/

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

ir@data443.com

919.858.6542