Brandon Hall Group Studying How to Re-Imagine Leadership Development for All Employees

Boca Raton, FL, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a survey to study how organizations are re-imagining leader development to prepare more employees when given opportunities to lead.

“Employers in every vertical are flattening their structures with deeply collaborative, cross-functional teams,” Brandon Hall Group Senior Vice President and Principal HCM Analyst Claude Werder said. “That means development must happen across all levels of the organization.”

Brandon Hall Group’s new research initiative, Creating a Leadership Development Program for Every Employee, will focus on leveraging people, processes, and technology to reimagine learning to develop more future-ready leaders.

“Our previous research shows that employers are prioritizing leader training for frontline and team leaders and individual contributors over more senior leaders,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “The next step is understanding what this emerging trend in Leadership Development looks like.”

Brandon Hall Group will ask research respondents to identify how their L&D efforts are evolving to build a strong leadership culture across the organization. Brandon Hall Group will also create models and frameworks to help organizations improve their approach to realizing the business benefits of developing more people capable of driving business growth.

“Employers that are more successful in expanding the pool of ready leaders are more likely to drive organizational agility, reach business goals and retain top talent,” Werder said.

The data from this research will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations improve essential worker hiring strategies.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/P6RHYKJ. Participants will receive summary results of the survey six to eight weeks after the survey launch. They will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s Research Summary, How to Develop More Great Leaders.

