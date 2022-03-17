2018 Bentley Bentayga currently for sale on GovDeals

HOUSTON, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Postal Inspection Service has partnered with GovDeals, the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus assets, to offer a 2018 Bentley Bentayga for sale to the public.



First manufactured in 2015, the Bentayga is the first SUV model vehicle made by Bentley and, according to Bentley Motors, “was created after consultation with Bentley owners and meticulous research to ensure this new model included the luxurious features and dynamic drive experience one expects of a Bentley.”

The United States Postal Inspection Service reports the Bentayga is fully operational and has white exterior with cream and black leather interior. The luxury SUV will be at auction until Thursday March 24th, 2022 and is being sold due to civil forfeiture. The new buyer will receive a Government Form SF97 Application for Title, which will allow the future buyer to apply for a clear title in any state.

“We’ve sold several luxury vehicles in the past, but we're especially excited to have the opportunity to give this amazing vehicle a second life with a new owner and help our seller free up much needed space in their lot while earning revenue,” said Dan Wintermantel, Senior Account Manager for GovDeals. GovDeals supports its seller’s sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of their assets, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling.

To bid on this or any asset on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate properties. GovDeals specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. GovDeals is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. GovDeals buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/453006c7-46b4-4a4e-b1e6-bbe922fc0394