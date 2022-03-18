AKVA group ASA: Sale of shares in Atlantis Subsea Farming AS

AKVA group ASA (“AKVA”) hereby announce that an agreement has been made with SinkabergHansen AS regarding the sale of the shares in Atlantis Subsea Farming AS (“ASF”).

In 2018 ASF was assigned a development license from the Directorate of Fisheries. The Directorate of Fisheries has now decided that the development license can be converted to an ordinary operating licence.

AKVA owns 33,33% of the shares in ASF and the estimated profit will be NOK 35 million from the sale of the shares. As a part of the transaction AKVA will become the owner of the technology that has been developed in ASF.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land-based and sea based fish farming.