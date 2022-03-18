IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Gold Sponsorship of Maxim Group’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting private and public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce that it will be sponsoring the upcoming 2022 Virtual Growth Conference to be held March 28-30, 2022.



Organized by Maxim Group and M-Vest, the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference will bring together leaders and executives from a wide range of sectors, including biotech, clean energy, electric vehicles, financial services, fintech & REITs, gaming & entertainment, healthcare, healthcare IT, infrastructure, shipping and technology/media/telecom. More than 250 companies are scheduled to participate in the three-day gathering.

To RSVP for a virtual seat, visit https://ibn.fm/2022VirtualGrowth.

Attendees will enjoy a unique opportunity to interact directly with executives and institutional investors. The event will also feature engaging corporate presentations, informative fireside chats, roundtable discussions and live Q&A sessions moderated by Maxim research analysts. IBN will leverage its extensive syndication network and media partnerships to expand distribution of content generated for the conference.

“IBN is pleased to be a gold sponsor at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference organized by Maxim Group and M-Vest. As part of the sponsorship agreement, we are introducing our investor audiences to this well-respected conference series via numerous distribution channels,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for IBN. “Maxim Group conferences are consistently among the best in the space, and we always enjoy the opportunity to put our resources to work for high-value events like these.”

As part of the collaboration, IBN is employing its extensive publishing and distribution network to provide high-level business descriptions of participating companies during presentations. IBN will also deliver up-to-date information about conference happenings throughout the three-day virtual event.

IBN is helping drive awareness of the event with nationally distributed wire-grade press releases through IBN’s syndication network of more than 5,000 downstream publishers, such as Apple News, MarketWatch and International Business Times. IBN is also utilizing an assortment of social media and newsletter distribution channels with a collective audience of 2+ million.

The 2022 Virtual Growth Conference is designed to create an atmosphere that fosters business development opportunities and offers insight into emerging companies operating across a wide array of industries. Additional information about the event can be found at https://ibn.fm/2022VirtualGrowth.

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

