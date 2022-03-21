Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the first tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 9 February 2022.

The duration of the first tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 10 February to 25 March 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 58,036,190 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 14 March until 18 March, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,332,434 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 291.9970 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 14 March 320,000 284.1835 90,938,720.00 15 March 16 March 342,434 289.4061 99,102,488.45 17 March 343,000 294.4475 100,995,492.50 18 March 327,000 299.7860 98,030,022.00 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)



7,635,146 283.1083 2,161,573,438.13 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first and second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



16,963,810 222.9006 3,781,242,696.86 Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme 25,931,390 244.1783 6,331,882,857.94



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 35,494,565 own shares, corresponding to 1.09% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)

Attachments