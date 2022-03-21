UltiSat Adds New Connectivity-on-the-Move Satellite Products with Kymeta Reseller Agreement

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of critical communications, has entered into a value-added reseller agreement with Kymeta to deliver new mobile satellite connectivity solutions for government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure customers. The agreement enables UltiSat to combine its global satellite networking services with Kymeta’s communications-on-the-move (COTM) terminals. The next generation Kymeta™ u8 technology combines a low-profile form factor, software defined electronic beam steering, and simplified deployment resulting in reliable high-speed communications virtually anywhere in the world.



Kymeta’s antennas include electronically steerable array (ESA) technology that can be used with traditional geosynchronous (GEO) satellite networks and are LEO enabled to leverage the emerging fleets of new low Earth orbit (LEO) based satellite services. The ESA technology also enables Kymeta terminals to support fully mobile communications for vehicles, like emergency response command centers, both en-route as well as on the scene. UltiSat’s integration expertise combined with Kymeta u8 terminal technology expands mobile satellite communications options for a wide range of operating environments where traditional cellular services may be unavailable.

“The rapid evolution of satellite technology in recent years, both in orbit and on the ground, can leave some customers unsure of which solutions are best suited for their missions,” said David Myers, president and CEO of UltiSat. “At UltiSat, we independently assess emerging technologies and integrate only the right platforms with our network to provide solutions built to meet the rigors of government and industrial operations. And since the Kymeta u8 family is LEO enabled, we are providing our customers with a future proof solution that brings both operational and budgetary peace of mind.”

"Kymeta welcomes UltiSat's expertise in integrating new and emerging technologies. UltiSat has been at the forefront in COTM," said Rob Weitendorf, Vice President of Business Development for Kymeta. "We look forward to working with their team to offer a clear path for GEO and LEO-capable COTM solutions to support government and emergency response clients."

About UltiSat

UltiSat is a global provider of end-to-end solutions for managed networks, airborne communications, specialized global wireless, and advanced engineering services. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. Our portfolio includes a range of products and services leveraging satellite, terrestrial and wireless technologies, combined with in-house engineering, systems integration and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries to specialize in secure communications and networking for missions of high consequence. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is the leader in unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for communications on the move and making mobile global. Kymeta’s satellite connectivity solutions offer unique, complete, and turnkey bundled solutions to the market based on best-in-class technologies and tailored customer-centric services that meet and exceed customer mission requirements. These solutions, in tandem with the company’s flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for low-power, low-cost, and high-throughput communication systems that have no moving parts. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or fixed platform. Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.



For more information, visit kymetacorp.com

