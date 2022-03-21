Apranga Group extends successful collaboration with Inditex

English Lithuanian

The leader of retail apparel market in Lithuania and the Baltic States Apranga Group and world’s leading fashion retailer Inditex have agreed for the seventh time to prolong the franchise agreements regarding Zara, Bershka, Pull and Bear, Stradivarius, Massimo Dutti, Zara Home and Oysho brands development in the Baltic States until 2024.



The collaboration between Apranga Group and Inditex has started in 2004. Currently Apranga Group runs 48 stores of Inditex chain: 10 Zara, 7 Bershka, 6 Pull and Bear, 7 Stradivarius, 11 Massimo Dutti, 4 Zara Home and 3 Oysho. The general area of these stores is 43.9 thousand sq. m.

The net sales of Inditex Group were EUR 27.7 billion in 2021. There were 6 477 Inditex group stores opened in 95 countries on 31 January 2022, 1 064 of which were operated under franchise agreements. The turnover of franchise stores comprised 14% of the total Inditex group’s turnover.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



