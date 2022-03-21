Ocugen, Inc. Appoints Jessica Crespo, CPA, to Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President, Finance

MALVERN, Pa., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced the appointment of Jessica Crespo, CPA, as Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President, Finance. She assumed the role effective March 18, 2022.



In this role, she will be responsible for the development and execution of the Company’s financial strategy, as well as all corporate finance, accounting, and internal and external financial reporting functions. She will serve as a member of Ocugen’s management team, reporting directly to the CEO.

Ms. Crespo has more than 20 years of experience in accounting and financial leadership. She has been with Ocugen since 2019, previously serving as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Treasurer. Before joining the Company, she held financial leadership roles within Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Aralez Pharmaceuticals and Cubist Pharmaceuticals where she was responsible for financial and technical accounting and SEC reporting, including the implementation of new accounting standards and the accounting and reporting of complex transactions. Prior to that, Ms. Crespo was a senior manager in Ernst & Young’s audit and assurance practice.

“Jess has been an important member of the Ocugen team for nearly three years and we are pleased to recognize her valuable contributions with this expansion of her role. The Company has seen transformational growth over the past year, as we work to advance the therapies in our pipeline toward regulatory approval. Jess’ knowledge and expertise will help us sustain that momentum,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Ocugen.

Ms. Crespo holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Boston College and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug — “one to many,” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. We are co-developing Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN™ vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. and Canadian markets. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

