Nokia extends partnership with T-Mobile Polska in ten-year deal

The deal will cover network modernization and the introduction of new 5G services

22 March 2022

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has extended its partnership with T-Mobile Polska to include the modernization of the operator’s existing radio network infrastructure and rollout of 5G services. The move will support T-Mobile Poland’s strategy of maintaining technology leadership in the country and delivering best-in-class services to their customers. Under the ten-year agreement, Nokia will increase its share in T-Mobile’s network to 50 percent with deployment already underway.

Nokia will supply T-Mobile Polska with its latest AirScale equipment portfolio including Single RAN, AirScale base stations, and 5G Massive MIMO antennas for indoor and outdoor coverage. T-Mobile Polska plans to utilize 4G and 5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing on lower bands and later the 3.5 GHz spectrum band for 5G dense urban coverage. This will provide 5G coverage and capacity while simultaneously operating 4G LTE to meet user capacity requirements. These solutions will enable the operator to build on its existing network leadership and deliver 5G-related connectivity and capacity benefits to consumers while reducing complexity and increasing cost efficiency.

Nokia will also provide services, including digital deployment, technical support for operations and maintenance, as well as professional services. Nokia has a long-standing partnership with T-Mobile Polska which has included the supply of all radio technologies, particularly the successful expansion of 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G DSS networks. Nokia has global R&D facilities with thousands of engineers in Wroclaw and Krakow.

Petri Pehkonen, CTIO at T-Mobile Polska, said: “5G supports our strategy of delivering best-in-class services to our customers including businesses. Thanks to this cooperation we will be able to provide the best solutions and products to our customers and business clients. We chose Nokia as our long-term partner to modernize our network infrastructure and introduce new 5G services due to their comprehensive range of solutions and we look forward to working with them moving forward.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by T-Mobile to upgrade the operator’s existing network infrastructure across Poland, which will bring best in class 5G experiences to its customers. We’ve worked hand-in-hand with T-Mobile for a long time now and are proud that they trust in our technology leadership and product portfolio. I am glad to see this project taking shape with strong collaboration across our teams.”

