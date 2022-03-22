Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Raymond Osarogiagbon to its Scientific Advisory Board

Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) is pleased to welcome oncologist/hematologist Dr. Raymond Osarogiagbon to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Osarogiagbon is the Chief Scientist for Baptist Memorial Health Care, Director of Baptist Cancer Center’s Multidisciplinary Thoracic Oncology Program and Thoracic Oncology Research Group, and Principal Investigator of Baptist’s Mid-South Minority-Underserved Consortium initiative, NCORP, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dr. Osarogiagbon is renowned in the cancer field and recognized by his peers for helping to pioneer an intervention that standardizes the collection of lymph nodes to improve lung cancer treatment and spearhead the development of a multifaceted initiative called the Mid-South Miracle aimed at reducing lung cancer deaths in the Mid-South by 25% by 2030.

“We are so excited to welcome Dr. Osarogiagbon to the SAB,” said LCFA co-founder and president Kim Norris. “His experience and expertise will add invaluable perspective to our mission of funding the most promising research and drawing the best academic minds into lung cancer research early in their careers.”

The SAB volunteer their time and expertise to:

further LCFA’s mission through scientific and intellectual leadership;

consider and advise on proposals for new lung cancer research programs;

guide and advise on LCFA’s research investment;

provide grant review assessment;

and help determine research programs and ideas that will further the accomplishment of the LCFA Mission

Dr. Osarogiagbon has participated in several LCFA Hope With Answers: Living With Lung Cancer podcasts including Disparities in Lung Cancer Clinical Trials: Moving toward Equity and Inclusion, Finding Your Lung Cancer Tribe: Tips from Patient Advocates, and Getting A Second Opinion: How COVID-19 may be changing lung cancer treatment for the better.

LCFA is proud to have funded 19 Young Investigators, more than half of whom are young women, through research grants that have helped direct more than $8 million toward lung cancer research. The Young Investigator grants help attract the best and the brightest to the field of lung cancer. The goal is to fund the best research to make the largest possible positive impact for patients living with lung cancer.

