AppTech Payments Corp. Announces 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) (NASDAQ: APCX) a fintech company powering commerce experiences, announced today it filed its proxy statement and will hold its Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM PST. To enable shareholders to attend despite their location, AppTech will hold the meeting exclusively online.



Meeting details and instructions to access proxy materials have been disseminated to shareholders of record via direct mail in accordance with the notice and access model. Only such shareholders as of the March 15, 2022, record date are entitled to notice of the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof. If you are a shareholder and do not receive notice by April 13, 2022, please contact AppTech Investment Relations to obtain meeting details.

About AppTech (NASDAQ: APCX)

AppTech Payments Corp. is a publicly listed FinTech company utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement our core merchant services capabilities. Our patented and proprietary software will provide progressive and adaptable products that are available through a suite of synergistic offerings directly to merchants, banking institutions and business enterprises.

AppTech is developing an embedded, highly secure digital payments and banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and their customers. Based upon industry standards for payment and banking protocols, we will offer standalone products and fully integrated solutions that deliver innovative, unparalleled payments, banking, and financial services experiences. Our processing technologies can be taken off-the-shelf or tapped into via our RESTful API to build fully branded and customizable experiences while supporting tokenized, multi-channel, and multi-method transactions.

For more information about our company, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

AppTech Payments Corp. Investor Relations

ir@apptechcorp.com

(760) 707-5955