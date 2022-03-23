Daxor Corporation to Participate in the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Oak Ridge, TN, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces that President and CEO Michael Feldschuh will present at Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference to be held March 28-30, 2022, 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM ET. The conference will feature a company presentation, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with Mr. Feldschuh moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.



Mr. Feldschuh will highlight the many recent accomplishments of the Company including financial performance, groundbreaking research and next generation product development, contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, grant funding through the National Institute of Health, and ongoing prospective medical trials for the use of Daxor’s BVA-100® blood test in the management of critical care, COVID-19, and heart failure with leading institutions.

Investors can view Mr. Feldschuh’s corporate presentation once they register for the conference, and an archived replay of the presentation will be available via the conference website. Investors can also request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Feldschuh following the conclusion of the conference.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.