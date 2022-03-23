Hongqi Auto Selects Cerence and PATEO to Create Intuitive, Intelligent Experience in E-HS9

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Hongqi Auto, the luxury automotive marque of China’s FAW Group, has selected Cerence and PATEO CONNECT+, a leading connected car technology provider in Asia, to provide connected and intelligent in-vehicle assistant technology as the automaker expands to international markets with its new E-HS9.



With English and Norwegian language capabilities, the in-car assistant in the new Hongqi E-HS9 provides drivers with enhanced safety, comfort, and productivity while on the road. Leveraging Cerence’s premier conversational AI and in-car assistant technology within a state-of-the-art infotainment system from PATEO, Hongqi delivers and intuitive, conversational experience to its drivers that supports all their needs while on the go.

To deliver an offering on par with Hongqi’s standards for luxury, Cerence was selected for its world-class innovations that span Audio, Input and Output AI for the most natural, safe and enjoyable experiences. Based on the industry’s preeminent hybrid offering, Cerence conversational AI leverages edge and cloud technologies for an always available, always current and always fast in-car assistant to respond with exactly what drivers need.

“Hongqi Auto is a prestigious brand that symbolizes the best in comfort and innovation, and its drivers expect the in-car assistant to be on par with the rest of the driving experience,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “We are proud to continue our fruitful partnership with PATEO to bring innovative, intelligent automotive technologies to this leading automaker as they bring their high-end lineup to new global markets, driving continued loyalty to the brand.”

“PATEO and Cerence continue to build a strong innovation partnership that delivers industry-leading technologies to automakers looking to bring the best in-car experience to their customers,” said Ken Ying, PATEO Founder and Chairman. “In bringing Cerence assistant technologies into the well-designed PATEO headunit, we deliver a game-changing user experience to Hongqi drivers worldwide.”

