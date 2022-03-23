Super League To Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leading network of metaverse games, monetization tools, and content channels, today announced that CEO Ann Hand will be presenting at the following financial conferences:



Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Presenting on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM ET

Webcast: Register and Join

B. Riley Esports Investor Day

Presenting on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET



About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

