Fluent Recognized as #1 Growth Partner in AppsFlyer Performance Index 14

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, was named the #1 fastest-growing mobile media source in North America in the AppsFlyer Performance Index 14. The company ranked in 15 lists, a 200% increase from the previous edition, with 12 top 20 rankings in the mobile gaming category. In addition to the #1 growth ranking, Fluent ranked #11 globally for in-app purchases across all categories on iOS. Key highlights within the gaming industry include:



Global In-App Purchase Index

#5 power ranking on iOS, social casino games

#9 power ranking on Android, casual games

North America In-App Purchase Index

#4 power ranking on iOS, social casino games

#10 power ranking on iOS, casual games

North America Performance Index

#10 power ranking on iOS, social casino games



An industry standard, the latest AppsFlyer Performance Index analyzes data from the second half of 2021, ranking the top 610 media sources across the following indices: Retention, Growth, In-App Purchases, In-App Advertising, Remarketing, and SKAN. Edition 14 examines 25 billion installs across 18K apps to evaluate the impact of Apple’s privacy changes on the mobile media landscape.

“We’re proud to be recognized in the top 3% of mobile media sources as we continue to deliver world-class performance advertising solutions on a global scale,” said Steve Green, Fluent’s EVP & GM, Performance Revenue. “With 25% of mobile budgets shifting from iOS to Android, Fluent’s ranking as the fastest-growing media source in North America reinforces our position as a prominent growth partner for app marketers.”

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a global data-driven performance marketing company and trusted growth partner for leading brands. Experts in creating value for consumers, Fluent leverages its consumer database, digital media portfolio, and proprietary data science and technology to deliver outcome-based solutions for marketers. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

