Labor Reduction, Increased Production (over 600/hr) Among Benefits Pairing PAC Machinery’s Innovative Automatic Poly Mailer Bagging System With Smart Robotic Systems

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery, a leading US manufacturer of a diverse range of packaging machinery, is showing the first of its kind integration between its versatile 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper paired with smart robotics for a more automated solution that replaces multiple manual steps in a packaging operation.



The high-speed 6800CS-XL Fulfillment poly bagging system is one of the most versatile automatic poly baggers on the market. This packaging system is ideal for products that will be introduced horizontally on a conveyor for mailing applications as well as inbound prep. It automatically measures the length of the product being packaged and forms a right-sized poly bag around it, then prints and applies a shipping label, barcode or product SKU directly on the bag. This packaging machine can be paired with any pick-and-place robotic software system for further automation.

“The future of robotics and packaging automation is here and now,” said Greg Berguig, VP Sales/Marketing, PAC Machinery. “Now you can fully automate item bagging by pairing our high-speed 6800CS-XL Fulfillment poly bagging system with a sophisticated pick-and-place robotic solution for streamlined order fulfillment,” Berguig said.

“OSARO’s Yaskawa robot uses suction, learning cameras and motion control to automate the picking and placing of items onto the horizontal auto bagger for a collaborative technology that is ideal for e-commerce applications using poly bags,” said Derik Pridmore, CEO, OSARO.

Combining the two advanced technologies transforms a business’s packaging operation by increasing efficiency and eliminating numerous expenses including:



Replaces manual bagging stations to completely automate packaging items in poly mailers

Increases production without increasing headcount to package over 600 items/hr

Pack and ship the majority of e-commerce items without human contact, reducing workforce and costs

Package a vast range of item shapes, sizes and materials on the fly, with accuracy

This automated solution debuted at a large packaging tradeshow in 2021. It is shown in this easy to understand video showcasing the paired technologies. PAC Machinery will also show the video at several upcoming tradeshows this year including Modex in Atlanta, GA, March 28-31, 2022.

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 50 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized systems that immediately improve ROI with versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging equipment need.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized brands known for long-lasting, flexible packaging equipment include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag®, and Converting Technology. PAC is headquartered in San Rafael, California with additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH. and Milwaukee, WI.



ABOUT OSARO

OSARO designs and deploys robotics automation solutions in the materials handling industry using software-defined robotics with advanced machine learning for object recognition and powerful control software. The company’s piece-picking solutions are optimized for e-commerce markets, where key challenges include high SKU inventories, complex packaging, and fragile items requiring delicate handling.

