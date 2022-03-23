Questex Announces the StreamTV Show Conference Program, Connects the Streaming Television Community in June in Colorado

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex and Fierce Video today announces the conference program for the StreamTV Show, which connects the streaming television community through a combination of education and networking. The two-day event takes place June 6-8, 2022 in Denver, Co. Register here.



“We are excited to bring the video distribution and aggregation community back together,” said Kevin Gray, Vice President, TMT Group. “The StreamTV Show will allow industry professionals to learn about industry trends, see new innovative solutions and connect with colleagues and business partners.”

The conference program will offer more than 45 speakers sharing their experiences in the streaming television industry through keynotes, interviews, panels and case studies as well as an analyst roundtable. The StreamTV Show will focus on three key areas: advertising, product monetization and technology.

Featured speakers include:

Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming

Galen Smith, CEO, Redbox

Seth Van Sickel, SVP of Product and Operations, Sling TV

Bob Leighton, SVP, Programming, Liberty Global

Evan Adlman, SVP, Advanced Advertising and Digital Partnerships, AMC

Ashley Hovey, Director, AVOD, The Roku Channel, Roku

Amy Geary, VP Content Acquisition, Comcast

Mark Gathen, Vice President, Content Acquisition, Cox Communications

Shobana Radhakrishnan, Senior Director of Engineering, Google TV

Euan McLeod, Vice President, HBO Max

Matthew Durgin, Sr. Director Smart TV Business Team Leader, LG Electronics

Monica Williams, Senior Vice President, Digital Products & Operations, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal

William Roberts-Foster, Sr. Director, Product Strategy, Ad Innovation, Peacock TV

Susan Agliata, Director of Business Development, OTT Partnerships, Samsung

Stefanie Meyers, Senior Vice President of Distribution, STARZ



View the complete StreamTV Show agenda here.

Emerging Leader Awards

Fierce Video and the StreamTV Show call for nominations for the Emerging Leaders Awards program has been extended to March 31. Twenty-five finalists and six winners will be recognized through the program.

For StreamTV Show speaking or sponsorship opportunities, click here.

The StreamTV Show Diamond sponsor is TiVo, the Gold sponsors are GustoTV, Harmonic, Kocowa and Samsung Ads, the Silver sponsors are Adeia, Beachfront, Canoe, Comcast Technology Solutions, Metrological, NPAW, Premiere Digital, Scripps Networks and Symphony Media AI and the Industry Sponsors are Media + Tech Collective and Streaming Video Alliance.

Register to attend StreamTV Show here.

Stay connected with the StreamTV Show on LinkedIn and Twitter.

