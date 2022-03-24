USI Affinity Travel Insurance Services Named to Forbes Advisor’s List of Best Travel Insurance Companies for Third Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Affinity today announced that its travel insurance division, USI Affinity Travel Insurance Services, has been named to Forbes Advisor’s annual list of the Best Travel Insurance Companies for the third year in a row. USI Affinity received a top ranking on this year’s list based on policy benefits and available coverage options most important to travelers. In its evaluation, Forbes Advisor scored 46 policies to identify the best travel insurance plans using data provided by Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison provider.



The 2022 rankings were based on each plan’s score for benefits and average prices for various trips and traveler profiles. The benefits that were scored included medical expenses, medical evacuation, Covid coverage, pre-existing condition exclusion waivers, “cancel for any reason” coverage, trip interruption, travel delay time requirements, baggage delay time requirements, baggage reimbursement, hurricane and weather coverage requirements, and financial default of a travel supplier.



“USI Affinity is proud to once again be recognized by Forbes Advisor this year. During the last two years, the travel insurance industry has been greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, like so many other industries,” stated USI Affinity’s Travel Insurance Division Leader, Daria Porreca. “Throughout this time, we have worked diligently to adapt and respond to changing regulations while meeting the evolving needs of travelers. In addition, our longstanding relationships with our carrier partners have allowed us to develop a suite of products that can benefit a variety of different traveler profiles. We look forward to continued growth, strong partnerships and opportunities to serve both our loyal and new customers as travel continues to rebound in 2022.”



USI Affinity Travel Insurance Services also had plans featured on four other 2022 Best-Of lists by Forbes Advisor: Best Covid-19 Travel Insurance, Best Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance, Best Senior Travel Insurance and Best Cruise Insurance.



Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money and business advice, news and reviews, dedicated to helping consumers make smart decisions and choose the right products with ease. To view Forbes Advisor’s complete list of the Best Travel Insurance Companies of 2022, visit their rankings page.



About USI Affinity

For over 75 years, USI Affinity has developed, marketed and administered programs to deliver unique advantages in insurance coverage, price and service. USI Affinity markets and administers insurance programs for over 440 organizations nationwide, representing more than 22 million association, union and alumni members. USI Affinity is a division of USI Insurance Services. For more information about USI Affinity, please visit www.usiaffinity.com.

