ValueSelling Associates Recognized for the Second Time in The 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Training Service Providers

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. has been recognized for the second year in a row in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers, which was first published last year. Gartner, Inc. delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams.



Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, comments, “We consider it an honor to be recognized in this Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers. ValueSelling Associates delivers the intuitive ValueSelling Framework to create a common language for greater forecast accuracy, powerful deal reviews, and effective sales coaching. At ValueSelling, we continually focus on innovation and invest in technology and strategies to maximize sales training and coaching results.”

ValueSelling Associates offers its unique ValueSelling Framework® partnered with the eValuePrompter® tool to deliver a practical, repeatable process that manages the sales conversation with customers. The company creates customized sales training delivery to meet client needs, including classroom training, online, and Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT). ValueSelling Associates’ unique VILT delivery optimizes interactive participant experiences when conducting remote sales training. In addition, ValueSelling seamlessly integrates its account planning tool and 360-degree Profile Builder™ with clients’ CRM platforms.

ValueSelling Associates offers the only proven sales methodology that simplifies complex B2B selling by focusing on the buyer and the value they receive by doing business with you. Because it’s practical, people use it. This helps you grow revenue, improve margins, and reduce costs. ValueSelling Associates offers customized sales training, sales coaching, and consulting services to drive sales results. In addition to being included in this Gartner Magic Quadrant for sales training service providers, ValueSelling Associates consistently receives industry recognition, including ranking as a Top Sales Training company by both Training Industry and Selling Power and winning multiple Stevie Awards.

Visit Gartner Peer Insights™ to see what our customers are saying about ValueSelling Associates, and see why ValueSelling has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating (as of date 22 March 2022).

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER, MAGIC QUADRANT and GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® is a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, and the Vortex Prospecting™ program provides a repeatable process that increases connections and conversions to the revenue pipeline. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, thousands of professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement, and coaching to drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

