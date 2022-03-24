Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Completion of Its Restated OTC Markets Filings and Provides Corporate Update

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) (“GTV” or the “Company”) announces that it has completed a significant milestone by obtaining Pink Current Information through the full restatement of all 11 financial statements that were issued from June 30, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021.



Additionally, the Company has re-engaged with Fundamental Research Corp., one of the largest issuer-paid independent stock market research firms in the world, to complete, disseminate and continually update its third-party research report. Furthermore, management is now working with several of its prior media and marketing providers to launch consistent CEO interviews that will broadcast the Company story on national and international television and reignite its digital advertisement program to showcase the vision and developments within the Company to a broader audience. Beyond this, to help further the fundamental goal of providing full transparency on developments within the business, the Company is also working to launch an internal podcast that will regularly showcase interviews with different members, partners, consultants, advisors, and affiliates of Golden Triangle Ventures.

Moving forward, the Company is excited to have a larger and more visible platform to share further information on its advancements, partnerships, acquisitions and projects, as well as achievements throughout each of the divisions, companies and ventures within GTV. In 2021, management was strongly focused on implementing the critical infrastructure to support its entire operation and it continues to hold the highest confidence in every project inside its family of businesses. The Company has not only shown strong fundamental growth in the past 12 months, it has also achieved many goals and milestones that were planned the year prior. With a strong, organized, and auditable corporate charter now in place, the year ahead will be focused on substantiating each of its businesses and providing as much transparency as possible into every aspect of the Company.

GTV’s entire organization has continued to prove its dedication, strength, and capabilities needed to execute the strategic plans within each division and now expects to show how its entire business model was developed to provide a significant financial benefit for the Company and all shareholders involved. Golden Triangle Ventures has a mission to build a sustainable and well-performing company and is anticipating a monumental year ahead by providing transparency, substantiation and execution.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “Over the past two years we have learned a myriad of lessons and we have become stronger than ever by utilizing what we have learned to organize, plan, prepare and structure our entire Company. We have accomplished goals that we once only dreamed about and we have grown far beyond anything we ever thought was possible. I firmly believe that the ultimate vision for our Company has the potential to dynamically contribute to the shareholders who continue to support us. I am extremely confident, without a shadow of a doubt, that we now have the keys to building an enriching and perpetually scaling company that may significantly impact the industries in which we operate. These statements stem from a full understanding of our core businesses, the plan we have put in place for them, and their potential economic and financial impact to the Company at large. Most importantly, these statements stem from our confidence in the teams and strategies we now have in place to help achieve our overarching goals.”

“There are many things being developed that we have not disclosed that I plan to bring to light this year,” Dalsgaard continued. “Our next steps include moving forward with our audit and the completion of our dividend issuance, while we begin to show the world many achievements and what we are in the process of building. I am relieved and excited to get past the tedious and massive undertaking of the financial restatement that we just completed so we can now transparently divulge all company activities and execute the items our shareholders have been waiting for us to produce. We have all sacrificed a lot to get to where we are today, but I believe with all my heart that it will become the most beneficial sacrifice we have ever made. I couldn’t be more enthusiastic for our future ahead and I am so grateful and honored to have this unbelievable opportunity that we now have in place. I have no doubt we will win big and make our shareholders proud, and I fully expect to show everyone how we will do this. I thank all of our supporters so much.”

All Financial Disclosures on the Company can be found here: GTVH - GOLDEN TRIANGLE VENTURES INC. | Disclosure | OTC Markets

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment, technology, fulfillment, and food and beverage industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities that management can assist and help develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion for and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services.

www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures (operating under its Health Division). Dedicated to the promotion of well-being and natural wellness, the company currently does business in the medical PPE space as well as the industrial hemp/CBD industry. Additionally, the company has a vision to promote, market and generate sales for a myriad of products and services, which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural health, wellness and beauty products created by Le Pragma, which the company is currently working to acquire in full. To help achieve this vision, Global Health Services is in the process of further developing an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop shop for all of the company's products and services. Moreover, to support overarching business goals, senior management tirelessly works on acquiring and building an array of profitable assets and projects.

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment (EpicRaves) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. Operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production company. The company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members who have helped the company successfully organize some of the most exciting electronic dance music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently doing business as (DBA) "EpicRaves," which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the company expands its business into a variety of other forms of entertainment. The company is building an immersive virtual reality platform to help monetize its livestreamed concerts and assist its business in expanding into markets outside of Las Vegas. The company has also launched its own record label, called Syndicate Bass Records, to showcase some of the best bass music artists in the world and provide a platform to highlight their music. Lavish Entertainment has a partnership with Sahara Event Center, which is a 68,000-square-foot event center where the company organizes some of its larger concerts. Management has a vision of acquiring a large-scale venue to develop the most advanced event center in the world.

www.LavishEntertainment.com

www.EpicRaves.com

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

HyFrontier Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Technology Division. The company owns a patent-pending process and device technology called "HyGrO," which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use in markets across the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by producing hydrogen and oxygen directly in the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. Additionally, the system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow operations and small farms or utilized for a multitude of residential home and garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25% and, in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple third-party commercial farms and testing facilities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology, and all preliminary results are extremely positive. Company headquarters have moved into a 7,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Florida while executing a 3-year lease with an option to purchase the entire 24,000-square-foot building.

www.HyFrontier.com

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Napa Wine Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures and a synergistic business with a mission of providing a world-class portfolio of unique brands that are all birthed from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley in the heart of California’s wine country. The company has a commitment to manufacture and distribute specialty wines, foods and unique items while tapping into an array of hidden markets in the food and beverage industry. With extensive resources and award-winning products, Napa Wine Brands aims to develop some of the most desirable products in today’s market. Originated by some of the most profound experts in Napa Valley, the company’s vision is to broaden the horizon of a traditional food and wine company by creating a platform different than anything seen in the Northern Hemisphere. Napa Wine Brands has an array of fully developed products and services that provide value to the other divisions under Golden Triangle Ventures. The company is now preparing the launch of several brands, products and services that are market-ready to become cash-positive businesses. Golden Triangle Ventures will provide a full support system and assist management of Napa Wine Brands in growing this company into another fun, exciting and profitable division of Golden Triangle Ventures.

www.NapaWineBrands.com

SONDER FULFILLMENT

Sonder Fulfillment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, providing an array of synergies to the many companies and projects within GTV. Sonder Fulfillment is a leading company in the industrial hemp and CBD industry. Sonder Fulfillment has put together a powerful team of research Ph.D.s, formulary scientists and flavor compounding specialists to build advanced cannabinoid-based nutritional and homeopathic products that are designed to catalyze the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to support targeted wellness and relief. The company’s management team has built many well-known products in the natural medicine space for several decades and has coalesced that knowledge to build out superior processes and products. Sonder Fulfillment has strong and long-standing relationships with farms, extraction labs, product formulation labs and co-packaging companies, which allows Sonder Fulfillment to secure the complete supply chain from start to finish and provide its clients with the lowest cost of goods sold as possible while maintaining the highest-quality standards in the industry. Sonder Fulfillment has produced for and currently has white-label contracts for some of the largest CBD companies in the space, such as Select (a division of CURA), Amway and many others. The company provides bulk raw CBD materials to clients in 22 countries and is now paving the way to become the first company to provide legally commercialized end-consumer CBD products into “hard-to-penetrate” markets such as Japan, Australia, South Korea and Mexico. Sonder Fulfillment has partnered with GVB Biopharma, one of the largest industrial hemp processors in the space, to undertake the extensive and rigorous process of getting active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) certification for raw products. API certification will allow Sonder Fulfillment to further expand its reach into markets where CBD can only be distributed through prescriptions as a medicinal product.

www.SonderFulfillment.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our company website, www.GoldenTriangleInc.com , in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/GTV_Inc

Telegram: https://t.me/GTVINC

CONTACT INFORMATION