Inc. Magazine Names CentralReach One of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Third Year in a Row

Fort Lauderdale, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast region by Inc. magazine in its Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list for 2022 for the third year in a row. CentralReach was ranked No. 94 on this year’s list, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The healthcare technology company, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, is the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR), practice management, and clinical solutions that enable Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes.

The regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

“We are truly honored to be recognized on this prestigious list for the third year in a row,” said CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “Growing this fast, this consistently is not easy. I’m so proud of how our team continuously adapts and adjusts, keeping the focus on our customers, pushing the envelope with innovation, and staying true to our mission, all of which yields exceptional results and consistent growth year after year. Congrats to the entire CentralReach team on this accolade and for their hard work in helping CentralReach become one of the most innovative and fastest-growing companies in the Southeast region.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region’s economy. Companies based in the Miami, Florida, Fairhope, Alabama, and Covington, Louisiana, metro areas had the highest growth rate overall.

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list can be found online at inc.com/southeast.

More information about CentralReach can be found at www.centralreach.com.

# # #







About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of EMR, practice management and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully digital evidence-based programming and more.

Trusted by more than 100,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.