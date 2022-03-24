SurgePays Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results

BARTLETT, Tenn., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.



Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $51.1 million in 2021 compared to $54.4 million in 2020

Gross profit of $6.2 million in 2021 compared to $2.5 million in 2020. Gross margin improved to 12.1% in 2021 compared to 4.5% in the prior year.

Net loss of SurgePays of $(13.5) million in 2021 compared to a loss of ($10.7) million in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(3.9) million in 2021 compared to a loss of ($8.1) million in 2020.

Strong balance sheet with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 million as of December 31, 2021.



Commenting on the progress in the business, Chairman and CEO Brian Cox stated, “I’m extremely proud of the work we accomplished in 2021 including our capital raise and uplist to the Nasdaq Market. We made strategic decisions in 2021 to rationalize our customer base and product offering to focus on profitable customers rather than driving a higher store count. This is evident in 2021 revenue that was slightly down but improved margins.

“Additionally, we seized upon the opportunity presented to us by the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), to connect millions of Americans with affordable mobile broadband access. The significant investments made to establish this program required upfront equipment purchases, but we are now producing positive cash flow from our subscriber base. We expect the growth of this program to drive significant revenue growth, substantially higher margins and produce positive EBITDA in 2022. The growth in this business was extraordinary in the five months it was live in 2021 and we expect the momentum to continue throughout 2022.”

Mr. Cox Continued: “As we have enhanced our offering to include wireless broadband along with a comprehensive suite of value-driven financial service products for the underbanked, our ability to attract mobile broadband subscribers, increase store count and grow market share has significantly increased.”

Business Outlook

For the full year 2022, the Company expects to achieve the following financial targets:

Total revenues of at least $130 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least $15 million.

Greater than 200,000 subscribers in the mobile broadband business.



About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provide mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 51,060,589 $ 54,406,788 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 44,890,610 51,938,111 General and administrative expenses 12,162,547 12,614,345 Total costs and expenses 57,053,157 64,552,456 Loss from operations (5,992,568 ) (10,145,668 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (3,840,616 ) (4,801,520 ) Derivative expense (1,775,057 ) (566,789 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 1,806,763 577,936 Gain on investment in Centercom - related party 28,676 210,912 Gain on settlement of liabilities 1,469,641 2,575,978 Amortization of debt discount (3,677,121 ) 1,417,524 Gain on deconsolidation of True Wireless 1,895,871 - Settlement expense (3,750,000 ) - Warrant modification expense (74,476 ) - Other income 377,743 10,000 Total other income (expense) - net (7,538,576 ) (575,959 ) Net loss $ (13,531,144 ) $ (10,721,627 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (3.09 ) $ (5.02 ) Weighted average number of shares - basic and diluted 4,381,709 2,134,417

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 6,283,496 $ 673,995 Accounts receivable - net 3,249,889 180,499 Lifeline revenue - due from USAC - 212,621 Inventory 4,359,296 178,309 Prepaids - 5,605 Total Current Assets 13,892,681 1,251,029 Property and equipment - net 200,448 236,810 Other Assets Note receivable 176,851 - Intangibles - net 3,433,484 4,125,742 Goodwill 866,782 866,782 Investment in Centercom - related party 443,288 414,612 Operating lease - right of use asset - net 486,668 368,638 Other - 61,458 Total Other Assets 5,407,073 5,837,232 Total Assets $ 19,500,202 $ 7,325,071 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,602,577 $ 6,827,487 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 1,389,798 1,753,837 Deferred revenue 276,250 443,300 Operating lease liability 49,352 210,556 Line of credit - 912,870 Loans payable - related parties 1,553,799 2,389,000 Notes payable - SBA government 126,418 - Notes payable - net - 250,000 Convertible notes payable - net - 1,516,170 Derivative liabilities - 1,357,528 Total Current Liabilities 9,998,194 15,660,748 Long Term Liabilities Loans payable - related parties 4,507,017 1,100,440 Notes payable - SBA government 1,004,767 1,134,682 Operating lease liability 438,903 155,167 Total Long Term Liabilities 5,950,687 2,390,289 Total Liabilities 15,948,881 18,051,037 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Series A, Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 13,000,000 and 13,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 260 260 Series C, Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 721,598 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - 722 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized 12,063,834 and 2,542,624 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 12,064 2,543 Additional paid-in capital 38,662,340 10,862,708 Accumulated deficit (35,123,343 ) (21,592,199 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 3,551,321 (10,725,966 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 19,500,202 $ 7,325,071

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (13,531,144 ) $ (10,721,627 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations Bad debt expense 20,554 1,750,239 Depreciation and amortization 759,383 1,173,369 Amortization of right-of-use assets 158,085 197,381 Amortization of debt discount 3,677,121 2,016,764 Recognition of share based compensation 3,575 182,968 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (1,806,763 ) (577,936 ) Derivative expense 1,775,057 566,789 Gain on settlement of liabilities (1,443,016 ) (2,644,960 ) Gain on equity method investment - Centercom - related party (28,676 ) (210,912 ) Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan (371,664 ) - Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless) (1,895,871 ) - Warrant modification expense 74,476 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in Accounts receivable (3,089,944 ) 1,146,611 Lifeline revenue - due from USAC 105,532 (151,831 ) Inventory (4,255,637 ) (178,309 ) Prepaids 5,605 91,278 Other 61,458 4,999 Increase (decrease) in Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,056,812 2,824,165 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 757,429 - Deferred revenue (167,050 ) 405,260 Operating lease liability (153,583 ) (200,296 ) Net cash used in operating activities (15,288,261 ) (4,326,048 ) Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (51,408 ) (6,605 ) Cash disposed in deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless) (325,316 ) - Repayment of notes receivable - 14,959 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (376,724 ) 8,354 Financing activities Proceeds from stock and warrants issued for cash 21,299,662 1,068,500 Cash paid for direct offering costs (2,222,952 ) - Repurchase of common stock - (500,000 ) Proceeds from loans - related party 4,355,386 1,579,710 Repayments of loans - related party (2,476,468 ) (295,710 ) Proceeds from notes payable 1,101,000 3,481,582 Repayments on notes payable (1,377,257 ) (280,636 ) Proceeds from SBA notes 518,167 - Proceeds from convertible notes 2,550,000 - Repayments on convertible notes - net of overpayment (2,473,052 ) (245,797 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs - (162,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 21,274,486 4,645,649 Net decrease in cash 5,609,501 327,955 Cash - beginning of year 673,995 346,040 Cash - end of year $ 6,283,496 $ 673,995 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 866,684 $ 98,113 Cash paid for income tax $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Debt discount/issue costs recorded in connection with debt/derivative liabilities $ 2,748,084 $ 1,457,402 Conversion of Series C, preferred stock into common stock $ 722 $ - Gain on forgiveness of Centercom AP - Related Party $ 429,010 Stock issued in settlement of liabilities $ 1,997,977 $ - Conversion of debt into equity $ 3,363,561 $ - Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability $ 515,848 $ 355,203 Termination of ECS ROU lease $ 228,752 $ - Stock issued in connection with debt modification $ 108,931 $ 67,650 Stock issued under make-whole arrangement $ 90,401 $ 165,000 Stock issued for acquisition of membership interest in ECS $ 17,900 $ - Reclassifcation of accrued interest - related party to note payable - related party $ 692,458 $ - Deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless) $ 2,434,552 $ - Stock issued for acquisition $ - $ 210,794 Stock and warrants issued with debt recorded as a debt discount $ - $ 993,780

Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) from Operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

SurgePays, Inc. For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Variance Net loss (13,531,144 ) (10,721,627 ) (2,809,517 ) Addbacks for EBITDA: Interest expense 3,840,616 4,801,520 (960,904 ) Depreciation 759,393 1,172,426 (413,033 ) EBITDA (non GAAP) (8,931,135 ) (4,747,681 ) (4,183,454 ) Addbacks for Adjusted EBITDA: Derivative expense 1,775,057 566,789 1,208,268 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (1,806,763 ) (577,936 ) (1,228,827 ) Gain on settlement of liabilities (1,469,641 ) (2,575,978 ) 1,106,337 Amortization of debt discount 3,677,121 (1,417,524 ) 5,094,645 Gain on deconsolidation of True Wireless (1,895,871 ) - (1,895,871 ) Settlement expense 3,750,000 - 3,750,000 Warrant modification expense 74,476 - 74,476 Other income (377,743 ) (10,000 ) (367,743 ) Litigation expense 1,306,579 633,156 673,424 Adjusted EBITDA (non GAAP) (3,897,920 ) (8,129,175 ) 4,231,255



