CallTower Receives 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named CallTower’s Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution as a recipient of a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

CallTower was the first solution provider to deliver an integrated Office 365 Native Microsoft Teams experience with global calling plans, empowered by a 24/7/365 client services team – ensuring a personalized implementation, adoption, training and support strategy. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, CallTower enables customers to bring their current voice services into the Microsoft Cloud through Microsoft Teams Direct Routing. CallTower delivers key Microsoft Teams UCaaS, CCaaS and digital workplace features and functionality which are unavailable through other providers. In September 2021, CallTower was selected as a solution provider for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams in order to deliver PSTN voice access to Teams users for an enhanced customer experience. Operator Connect improves integration between networks streamlining provisioning and management of users and enhanced support models that augment the quality of service.

“We are thrilled to receive this coveted award from TMC for our robust Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution,” added CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “Our Native Microsoft Teams solutions empower customers with additional UCaaS and CCaaS features and integrations to boost productivity and efficiency while saving money in the process on Direct Routing and Operator Connect.”

“I am honored to recognize CallTower with a 2022 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, CallTower’s Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from CallTower.

The winners of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.

CallTower recently announced its acquisition of OneStream Networks, a Rochester, New York-based global leader in voice solutions. In joining forces, CallTower will deliver a broader range of global communication solutions and services to existing and future customers. This acquisition will also deliver additional innovative communication pathways for cloud solutions with international data centers, increased service offerings and superior customer experience.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading international leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center, and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations in over 100 countries and 6,000 cities globally with local calling. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Cisco® Webex Calling, UCM, HCS, Webex Collab Suite, CT Cloud UC, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space.

About TMC

Celebrating our 50th Anniversary in 2022.Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts.