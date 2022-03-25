Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 17 March 2022 to 23 March 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 March 2022 to 23 March 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 109 343 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 18 March 2022 and 23 March 2022:

   

Repurchase of shares

 
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
18 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 16 043 35.74 36.12 35.44 573 314
MTF CBOE 3 915 35.74 36.00 35.58 139 919
MTF Aquis 1 784 35.73 35.98 35.66 63 738
MTF Turquoise 958 35.70 35.84 35.54 34 196
21 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 16 502 36.22 36.76 35.90 597 660
MTF CBOE 5 899 36.25 36.70 35.90 213 812
MTF Aquis 2 126 36.29 36.74 36.02 77 161
MTF Turquoise 716 36.26 36.64 36.04 25 963
22 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 17 100 37.14 37.46 36.86 635 055
MTF CBOE 9 300 37.04 37.42 36.96 344 487
MTF Aquis 2 300 37.08 37.36 37.00 85 277
MTF Turquoise 2 100 37.01 37.14 36.98 77 711
23 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 16 900 36.62 37.12 36.26 618 800
MTF CBOE 9 300 36.52 37.00 36.28 339 610
MTF Aquis 2 300 36.59 36.80 36.28 84 157
MTF Turquoise 2 100 36.48 36.98 36.26 76 612
Total   109 343 36.47 37.46 35.44 3 987 471

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 11 700 shares during the period from 17 March 2022 to 23 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 23 770 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 March 2022 to 23 March 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
17 March 2022 6 000 34.65 34.78 34.50 207 900
18 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
21 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
22 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
23 March 2022 5 700 36.47 36.80 36.38 207 879
Total 11 700 - - 415 779


 

Sale of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
17 March 2022 3 970 35.41 35.58 35.30 140 578
18 March 2022 6 000 35.86 36.14 35.62 215 160
21 March 2022 8 300 36.14 36.70 35.80 299 962
22 March 2022 4 746 37.13 37.46 36.80 176 219
23 March 2022 754 37.13 37.18 37.10 27 996
Total 23 770 - - 859 915

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 62 497 shares.

On 23 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 993 090 own shares, or 4.95 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


