Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 17 March 2022 to 23 March 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 March 2022 to 23 March 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 109 343 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 18 March 2022 and 23 March 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 18 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 16 043 35.74 36.12 35.44 573 314 MTF CBOE 3 915 35.74 36.00 35.58 139 919 MTF Aquis 1 784 35.73 35.98 35.66 63 738 MTF Turquoise 958 35.70 35.84 35.54 34 196 21 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 16 502 36.22 36.76 35.90 597 660 MTF CBOE 5 899 36.25 36.70 35.90 213 812 MTF Aquis 2 126 36.29 36.74 36.02 77 161 MTF Turquoise 716 36.26 36.64 36.04 25 963 22 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 17 100 37.14 37.46 36.86 635 055 MTF CBOE 9 300 37.04 37.42 36.96 344 487 MTF Aquis 2 300 37.08 37.36 37.00 85 277 MTF Turquoise 2 100 37.01 37.14 36.98 77 711 23 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 16 900 36.62 37.12 36.26 618 800 MTF CBOE 9 300 36.52 37.00 36.28 339 610 MTF Aquis 2 300 36.59 36.80 36.28 84 157 MTF Turquoise 2 100 36.48 36.98 36.26 76 612 Total 109 343 36.47 37.46 35.44 3 987 471

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 11 700 shares during the period from 17 March 2022 to 23 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 23 770 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 March 2022 to 23 March 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 17 March 2022 6 000 34.65 34.78 34.50 207 900 18 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 21 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 22 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 23 March 2022 5 700 36.47 36.80 36.38 207 879 Total 11 700 - - - 415 779









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 17 March 2022 3 970 35.41 35.58 35.30 140 578 18 March 2022 6 000 35.86 36.14 35.62 215 160 21 March 2022 8 300 36.14 36.70 35.80 299 962 22 March 2022 4 746 37.13 37.46 36.80 176 219 23 March 2022 754 37.13 37.18 37.10 27 996 Total 23 770 - - - 859 915

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 62 497 shares.

On 23 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 993 090 own shares, or 4.95 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.



