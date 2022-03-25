Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 17 March 2022 to 23 March 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 March 2022 to 23 March 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 109 343 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 18 March 2022 and 23 March 2022:
|
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|18 March 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|16 043
|35.74
|36.12
|35.44
|573 314
|MTF CBOE
|3 915
|35.74
|36.00
|35.58
|139 919
|MTF Aquis
|1 784
|35.73
|35.98
|35.66
|63 738
|MTF Turquoise
|958
|35.70
|35.84
|35.54
|34 196
|21 March 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|16 502
|36.22
|36.76
|35.90
|597 660
|MTF CBOE
|5 899
|36.25
|36.70
|35.90
|213 812
|MTF Aquis
|2 126
|36.29
|36.74
|36.02
|77 161
|MTF Turquoise
|716
|36.26
|36.64
|36.04
|25 963
|22 March 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|17 100
|37.14
|37.46
|36.86
|635 055
|MTF CBOE
|9 300
|37.04
|37.42
|36.96
|344 487
|MTF Aquis
|2 300
|37.08
|37.36
|37.00
|85 277
|MTF Turquoise
|2 100
|37.01
|37.14
|36.98
|77 711
|23 March 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|16 900
|36.62
|37.12
|36.26
|618 800
|MTF CBOE
|9 300
|36.52
|37.00
|36.28
|339 610
|MTF Aquis
|2 300
|36.59
|36.80
|36.28
|84 157
|MTF Turquoise
|2 100
|36.48
|36.98
|36.26
|76 612
|Total
|109 343
|36.47
|37.46
|35.44
|3 987 471
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 11 700 shares during the period from 17 March 2022 to 23 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 23 770 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 March 2022 to 23 March 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|17 March 2022
|6 000
|34.65
|34.78
|34.50
|207 900
|18 March 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|21 March 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|22 March 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|23 March 2022
|5 700
|36.47
|36.80
|36.38
|207 879
|Total
|11 700
|-
|-
|-
|415 779
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|17 March 2022
|3 970
|35.41
|35.58
|35.30
|140 578
|18 March 2022
|6 000
|35.86
|36.14
|35.62
|215 160
|21 March 2022
|8 300
|36.14
|36.70
|35.80
|299 962
|22 March 2022
|4 746
|37.13
|37.46
|36.80
|176 219
|23 March 2022
|754
|37.13
|37.18
|37.10
|27 996
|Total
|23 770
|-
|-
|-
|859 915
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 62 497 shares.
On 23 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 993 090 own shares, or 4.95 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
