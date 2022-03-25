Another Big Winner at Meridian Casino – Player Hit €152,835 Out of a Single Spin

LONDON, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a while now, Meridian casino has been all about one word – casino jackpots and big winnings! And in 2022 only two of them are already here, as of yesterday!



Another casino enthusiast at Meridianbet decided to try their luck and made it to the headlines thanks to Evolution’s Crazy Time and its Cash Hunt Magic Wheel field, which paid out a hefty €152,835!

March winning galore continues at Meridian casino, as their reputation as global winning and jackpot makers is well deserved.

The news comes shortly after a February €15,616 jackpot t the Secrets of Alchemy slot.

In late 2021, Meridian casino has cashed out a €1,129,692.15 jackpot in the slot game Wild Crusade: Empire Treasures. One of the highest witnessed in the European market.

Meridian’s rich palette of 1000+ slots is increasing as we speak, and not only in slots!

They are dominating the sports betting arena as well. Live Bet Builder, Free Bet and Triple Chance market feature are some of the most prominent parts of Meridian’s B2C and B2B proprietary sports betting and gaming technology.

