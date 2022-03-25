2022 New Orleans UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

New Orleans, LA, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host its 9th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, “live” on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Tickets can be purchased online at www.uncf.org/events/2022-uncf-mayors-masked-ball-new-orleans. Corporate partners, educators, religious leaders, and community influencers will be in attendance, including our host, the Honorable Mayor LaToya Cantrell.



For 77 years, UNCF has strived to change the HBCU narrative across the nation by equipping more HBCU students with the resources necessary to transition into college, graduate and ultimately expand and diversify America’s highly educated workforce.



“As America builds back better, historically Black colleges and universities have never been more important to the nation’s economic growth. HBCUs are major engines of Black social and economic mobility and the prosperity of state and local communities. Yet, they remain systemically underfunded,” said Dr. Michael Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Your support is needed more than ever as UNCF fights for increases in federal support for Pell Grants and other student aid and state support for our 37 member institutions and HBCUs overall. I encourage you to invest in UNCF so together we can invest in and build future generations of Black college students who will lead this nation and contribute to our economy. Events like the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball helps us do just that.”



The event is chaired by Michael O. Smith, general manager of the Hyatt Regency Hotel New Orleans. Ochsner Health will serve as the event’s Presenting sponsor. Marquis sponsors include: Entergy Corporation, the Hyatt Regency Hotel New Orleans, Karen and Henry Coaxum, Donna and Paul Flower, Sherry and Alan Leventhal (members of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences), Mardi Gras Productions, the New Orleans Saints/New Orleans Pelicans, WDSU and other generous sponsors.

Norman Robinson (Community Leader/Journalist & Former WDSU News Anchor)) will serve as the Emcees and Co-host for the night’s festivities.



Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough, President of Dillard University and Joel Vilmenay, President and G.M. of CBS2 KCAL9 and CBS News Los Angeles, will each receive the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball award for their steadfast commitment to education and unwavering support of UNCF.



“We are elated that we’re able to bring the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball back, live! Like carnival season, this is one of the seasonal social events our community looks forward to every year. It’s an opportunity for us to reconnect with our stakeholders and recognize those that are going above and beyond to create remarkable opportunities for our young people. We simply could not do, the very important work that we do, without the help of our caring and committed community partners. This event gives us the opportunity to party with a purpose, while we raise funds to support our HBCUs and the students who attend them”, said Therese Badon, UNCF Vice President of Development -Southern Division



The UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball event has generated more than $11 million over 9 years in support of our local HBCUs and scholarship support to help deserving students get to and through college successfully. With the help of the greater New Orleans community, over 1.2 million was awarded last year in scholarships and programs for UNCF-member HBCUs and other colleges and universities.



Dinner Entertainment will be presented by New Orleans’ own “Lady Jazz”, Stephanie Jordan while the evening’s main entertainment for the event will be provided by Grammy® award winner Stephanie Mills. The event will also feature student testimonials, silent auction, and a parade of masks.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, contact Darrell Johnson at 504-581-3794 or by email at darrell.johnson@uncf.org. Unable to attend, but want to make a difference in a student’s life? Visit https://uncf.org/local-offices/neworleans to stay connected to UNCF New Orleans throughout the year. You can also follow us on social media. Twitter (@UNCF_nola)/ Instagram (uncf_nola)/ or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/uncfnola).

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.