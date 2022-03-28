SunHydrogen Announces Progress Toward 2022 Milestones for Commercialization of its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology

SANTA BARBARA, CA, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today provided an update to its shareholders from its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Syed Mubeen, on the company’s progress toward multiple planned 2022 milestones as follows.

Over the past six months, we have expanded our industrial partnerships across the U.S., Germany, South Korea and Japan, and we have renewed and initiated new collaborations with the University of Iowa and the University of Michigan, respectively.

Since assuming the role of Chief Scientific Officer, I have worked to expand SunHydrogen’s scientific operations and research capabilities to scale our nanoparticle technology. Today, I am proud to say that SunHydrogen is on track to demonstrate a production-quality prototype of its nanoparticle-based green hydrogen technology.

SunHydrogen started 2022 with the addition of a new research and development laboratory in Coralville, Iowa, to fuel its goal of scaling up fabrication of its nanoparticle hydrogen generator units by the end of the 2022 fiscal year. We hired several new senior engineers and chemists and are in the process of streamlining manufacturing operations, a task made more accessible by increasing our personnel.

SunHydrogen is also excited to report positive interim product development progress for the months of January and February. We have successfully validated the manufacturability of our growth substrates and deposition recipes at scales needed for production-quality prototype demonstration.

We are currently trying to resolve supply chain challenges with some of our feedstocks and anticipate full resolution by early May. We are also finalizing research partnerships with external membrane and catalyst developers to integrate these elements into the architecture of our nanoparticle-based hydrogen generator units.

SunHydrogen’s sponsored research agreements with the University of Iowa and the University of Michigan are ongoing, with the potential for additional research and product development milestones during the second half of 2022.

Our plan for the remainder of 2022 is to build on this progress with multiple production-quality prototype demonstrations by the end of the year.





Expected product development milestones we have set for Q4 2022 include:





Successful fabrication of semiconductor units at production-quality prototype scales

Successful integration of membranes at production-quality prototype scales

Successful integration of catalysts at production-quality prototype scales

Successful testing and demonstration of production-quality prototype units



On behalf of the SunHydrogen team, we thank you for your support and we look forward to sharing our progress with you as we meet additional 2022 milestones.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully negotiate agreements with suppliers and manufacturers of our hydrogen generation panels, the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; the impact of public health epidemics on local and global economies and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Press Contact:

info@sunhydrogen.com

