CRN® Honors HYCU® With 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

Boston, Massachusetts, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise SaaS company specializing in on-premises and public cloud data backup and recovery as a service, today announced the company is being celebrated by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.

CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

HYCU’s Partner Program garnered 5-Star status for the second consecutive year. The Global Partner Program PACE (Partners Accelerating Cloud Environments) was created to meet the evolving needs of partners for on-premises and cloud environments. With three distinct tracks, one for resellers, one for CSPs (Cloud Service Providers) and one for MSPs (Managed Service Providers and MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers), PACE was designed make it easy to become a partner and to help each partner, regardless of tier, to offer the most innovative and compelling multi-cloud data protection and recovery solutions to meet their customers’ needs.

“5-Star status is what we all strive for at HYCU. Delighting our partners so they in turn can delight their customers is what keeps us up at night,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Making sure we deliver what our partners need to be successful with the right revenue opportunities, training and support fuels our PACE Global Partner Program. Since we launched significant enhancements to our partner efforts last year, we continue to see unprecedented interest in our multi-cloud data resiliency solutions. In addition, our recently introduced ransomware assessment services based on R-Score, the leading ransomware recovery readiness measurement tool, continues to drive interest from MSPs and MSSPs alike. To be recognized for these efforts with 5-Star Program status is truly an honor.”

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To learn more about the HYCU Global Partner PACE Program, visit https://resources.hycu.com/pace. For more information on HYCU and the company’s solutions, visit: https://www.hycu.com/, or follow @hycuinc and connect with HYCU on LinkedIn.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 3,100 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 300 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Attachment