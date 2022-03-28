Admirals Cove Community Unveils State of the Art Clubhouse Facility

Denver, Colorado, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Admirals Cove community, located in Fair Haven, Michigan unveiled a brand new 6,000 square foot clubhouse amenity space for residents. The clubhouse features a large event gathering space, a breakout room with a retractable wall and warming kitchen, a game room with billiards, ping-pong, and TVs, and a fitness center.

“It’s such a thoughtfully designed facility. We are thrilled for our residents to enjoy this amazing new amenity space. These types of community gathering spaces are a huge part of what make our properties unique,” said Vanessa Jasinski, Vice President of Marketing and Media Relations for YES Communities.

Admirals Cove is a 55+ gated waterfront community with 114 home sites, purchased by YES Communities in 2020. The community adjoins a nature preserve and sits across from Lake St. Clair, a destination for boating and recreation.

“We were so excited to welcome our Admirals Cove residents to the grand opening of the brand-new clubhouse designed exclusively for them. The residents had a fantastic time and love the new amenities!” said Dawn Norris, Community Manager of Admirals Cove

Construction has already begun on outdoor amenities including a large deck, pool, hot tub, BBQ pavilion, and pickleball courts. These new facilities will serve the growing community, which is currently expanding to include 120 additional home sites.

Mike Askins, Director of Acquisitions and Development for YES, said, “With the help of our great teams on the ground, we are able to provide our 55+ residents of Michigan with a top-tier choice to call home.”

Attachments