PRIDE Industries Recognized Among the Nation’s Top Veteran Employers

Roseville, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries has earned the designation of VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer, as part of the 2022 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The acknowledgment recognizes the nonprofit social enterprise’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

“PRIDE Industries has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to veterans and the military community through its efforts to recruit, support, and promote those who served our country bravely,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes.

As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards’ in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers’ policies, practices, and outcomes, in detail, across the following five categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive company policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

“PRIDE Industries’ VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer rating once again demonstrates our commitment to seeking and supporting veterans’ employment opportunities,” said Major General (Retired) Casey Blake, Chief Operating Officer at PRIDE Industries. “Another strong validation that we’re ‘all in’ when it comes to supporting America’s heroes and their families.”

PRIDE Industries recognizes that the experience veterans gain serving our country makes them valuable employees. The organization currently employs hundreds of veterans in all areas of the company and has provided support and services to thousands more in the form of coaching, ensuring job readiness, and providing employment placement assistance.

“VETS Indexes recognizes companies dedicated to providing employment opportunities and careers for our nation’s veteran heroes and their families,” said Frank Goehringer, Veterans Liaison at PRIDE Industries. “This award, however, really belongs to the veterans, disabled veterans, and their spouses. Veterans represent one of our nation’s richest talent pools.”

Resources for veterans include PRIDE Industries’ one-of-a-kind I AM ABLE employment helpline [(844) 426-2253], a dedicated Veterans Liaison, and a Military Skills Translator tool that helps veterans match their skills and talent to a civilian career. In addition, PRIDE Industries can help veterans access paid internships as well as mentoring and training programs. And to help other companies increase their hiring of diverse candidates, including veterans, the company provides recruiting services through its Inclusive Talent Solutions service.

“One of the best ways to help veterans is to connect them with fulfilling and meaningful careers at organizations where they can develop their skills and grow into senior leaders,” said Altman. “As a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer, PRIDE Industries has proven to be a welcoming home for veterans and military spouses who want to start the next phases in their lives.”

Nearly 120 organizations submitted surveys to be considered for the awards, including large and small companies, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges, and universities. Of the organizations who participated in the award process, PRIDE Industries was one of only 24 to receive the VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer recognition.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com.

About VETS Indexes

VETS Indexes is an independent provider of custom indexes within the Environmental, Social, and Governance arena. Drawing on deep and broad industry experience, we construct and disseminate thematic impact indexes for investors, exchanges, and asset managers which serve as the underlying portfolios for financial products. As the world’s first resource for U.S. Military Veterans’ themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skill sets, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our Mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support the wellness of our Military Veterans and their families. Learn more at VETSIndexes.com.