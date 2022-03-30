Rendever Named to TIME’s List of the 2022 TIME100 Most Influential Companies

BOSTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the leading virtual reality (VR) company created to reduce social isolation for seniors through shared experiences, today announces that it has been included in the 2022 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list . The second annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list—an extension of the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people—highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.



On a mission to help reduce social isolation among seniors worldwide, Rendever rapidly expanded its offerings and increased its reach over the last two years when isolation and loneliness in senior living communities were at their peak. Rendever’s VR ecosystem saw the addition of RendeverLive™ and RendeverFit™ since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, both of which use shared immersive experiences via virtual reality to fight health risks like dementia and depression. For its aid during the global pandemic, RendeverLive™ received a special mention on the 2021 TIME Best Inventions list .

“For the first time in our lifetimes, the COVID-19 pandemic has given us all a unique look at the true impact social isolation can have on our mental and physical health. Seniors combat loneliness and isolation daily and are continuing to do so now as the pandemic subsides. Prolonged loneliness is as detrimental to one's health as smoking 15 cigarettes per day (correlating with a 30% increase in mortality), and our platforms are designed to help them build authentic connections with those around them,” said Rendever CEO and cofounder Kyle Rand. “At Rendever, we’ve been leading the charge of ‘VR for good’ companies for years, showing how impactful the metaverse can be for those whose lives have become limited all across the world. With the recent launch of RendeverFit™ and expansions with RendeverLive™, we’re diversifying our offerings while breaking down barriers and increasing access to drive wider impact. In light of all of this and the impassioned dedication our team has shown, receiving this recognition is momentous for us, and a bright spot in motivating our industry’s evolving approach to building a healthier, happier, more connected aging experience for all of us.”

More than 450 communities currently benefit from Rendever’s platform, including recent wide-scale expansions into Oakmont Senior Living, Monarch Healthcare Management, Marquis Healthcare Communities, and UCHealth. In total, over one million VR experiences have been delivered to older adults around the world. In addition to TIME’s recent recognitions of Rendever, the company has also been ranked in the 2021 Inc. 5000 list , CB Insight’s 2021 Digital Health 150 , BostInno’s 2021 Fire Awards , and won one of the Anthem Awards’ Responsible Technology: Best Influencer Endorsement category awards for its work with GB & Me .

To assemble this list, TIME solicited nominations from every sector—ranging from health care and entertainment to transportation and technology—from our editors and correspondents around the world, as well as from industry experts. Then, TIME editors evaluated each one on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, and success. The inaugural list had previously included companies like Apple, Nintendo, Moderna, Netflix, Zoom, and more.

To learn more, visit www.rendever.com . For the complete TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, visit www.time.com/100companies .

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .