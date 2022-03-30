ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP and Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of New York, P.C. Join Together to Expand Patient Access Throughout Queens, Bronx, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties

Tarrytown, New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is proud to announce that it has partnered with Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of New York, P.C. to expand what is already the nation’s largest otolaryngology, allergy, and audiology practice.

Effective July 1, patients of Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of New York will have access to the full scope of ENTA’s comprehensive and integrated approach to care delivery. In addition to superior outcomes, patients can benefit from a convenient and streamlined patient experience powered by state-of-the-art technologies–integrated EMR, user-friendly Patient Portal, Digital Check-in, and Contact Center.

ENTA’s footprint will expand to now include Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of New York’s 14 practice site locations throughout Queens, The Bronx, and Long Island. ENTA is thrilled to bring on the talented clinical team at Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of New York, which includes 13 otolaryngologists, 15 audiologists, 5 allergists, 4 speech and language pathologists, 4 physician assistants, and 1 nurse practitioner, for a total of 42 clinicians.

“This is a historic day for our practice—one that fills us with a great sense of pride and deep satisfaction,” says ENTA CEO Robert Glazer. “This will be the largest number of providers and locations to join ENTA in our history. Our combined integration teams are primed to deliver on a seamless transition. We look forward to welcoming their group of experts to our amazing roster of specialists and sub-specialists. The combination of our practices will enable us to continue to raise the level of service we provide to our patients.”

“I believe aligning with ENTA is not only the best move for my colleagues and our practice, but also for our valued patients,” noted Gary Snyder, M.D., F.A.C.S., President and Founding Partner of Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of New York. “We are excited to work alongside the physicians at ENTA, and to be able to combine our mutual expertise and knowledge to enhance care delivery in the communities we serve. I have full confidence this partnership will significantly benefit everyone.”

Robert Green, M.D., President and Founding Partner of ENT and Allergy Associates stated, “My partners and I are completely delighted to welcome the extraordinary physicians of Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of New York into our family. With the array of services both practices offer, our combined experience will benefit patients immensely, by providing a variety of treatment options, and an unprecedented level of accessibility to our compassionate, world-class care. Our cultures and long-term goals are synergistic, making this combination of practices a natural progression.”

To learn more about ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 44 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, and Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

About Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of New York, P.C.:

Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of New York, P.C. is a group of physicians specializing in Ear, Nose and Throat, Facial Cosmetic Surgery, and Allergy/Immunology. Its mission is to provide the highest quality medical care in a courteous, patient-friendly environment. Clinical offices are conveniently located throughout Queens, Long Island, and The Bronx, and are equipped with the latest medical technology. The practice provides evaluation and management of a wide range of conditions including nasal and sinus problems, hearing loss, dizziness, swallowing and voice disorders, and snoring and sleep disorders. In addition, it offers an array of surgical procedures aimed at correcting facial cosmetic deformities and the effects of aging. All allergists are trained in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of problems involving the immune system. All physicians are Board Certified and have been trained at many of the nation’s most highly recognized medical schools and residency programs. Many continue to hold university faculty appointments at regional medical colleges and are actively involved in teaching.