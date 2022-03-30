Vector Informatik Acquires Gimpel Software LLC, the Makers of PC-lint

NOVI, Mich., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective March 15, 2022, Vector, a specialist in the development and test of automotive electronics and software-based systems, has acquired 100% of the assets of Gimpel Software LLC. Gimpel Software was founded with the goal of making life easier for the C programmer and has been the leading pioneer of static analysis software since 1985.

Vector has a long history in providing dynamic testing solutions for embedded and distributed systems that extend from low level unit testing through system testing. This acquisition extends that testing portfolio by adding “PC-lint Plus,” a solution for code-centric static analysis.

PC-lint Plus is a comprehensive static analysis solution for C and C++ and is used by companies around the world to comply with the coding guidelines of standards like MISRA, AUTOSAR and CERT C, identify software defects and vulnerabilities, find potential bugs, and improve software developer productivity. In addition, the acquisition continues Vector’s expansion into industries beyond the automotive market. Customers can rely on Vector as one global provider of a complete and integrated verification and validation solution for embedded systems in Automotive, Avionics, IoT and other industries with safety and validation requirements. Existing and future PC-lint Plus users benefit from Vector’s strong, global market presence, that will increase responsiveness and service quality as well as from a comprehensive tool chain.

Development will be managed by Eric Barton, Global Product Line Director, who joined Vector in 2017 with the acquisition of Vector Software. “The Gimpel development team has built a best-in-class product. We are excited to invest in them for the expansion of PC-lint Plus capabilities, and work toward integrating it with other Vector products, specifically VectorCAST and Squore. There is a large overlap between Gimpel customers and VectorCAST customers,” says Barton.

“This acquisition is another building block of Vector’s strategy to offer a comprehensive solution for the automated testing of embedded and connected systems. It enables Vector to offer a combined static and dynamic analysis solution,” says Thomas Riegraf, managing director of Vector Informatik.

“In our search to find a technically driven company to continue our legacy and to support and enhance PC-lint Plus, we found Vector. We have complete confidence that Vector will continue our focus on the programmer's needs and our users will benefit,” adds Anneliese Gimpel, co-founder of Gimpel Software.

The financial details of the transaction will remain private.

About Vector:

Vector is the leading manufacturer of software tools and embedded components for the development of electronic systems and their networking with many different systems from CAN to Automotive Ethernet.



Vector has been a partner of automotive manufacturers and suppliers and related industries since 1988. Vector tools and services provide engineers with the decisive advantage to make a challenging and highly complex subject area as simple and manageable as possible. Vector employees work on electronic innovations for the automotive industry every day. Worldwide customers in the automotive, commercial vehicles, aerospace, transportation, and control technology industries rely on the solutions and products of the independent Vector Group for the development of technologies for future mobility.



Vector worldwide currently employs more than 3,000 people with sales of EUR 948 million in 2021. Vector is headquartered in Germany (Stuttgart) and has subsidiaries in Brazil, China, France, Great Britain, India, Italy, Japan, Austria, Romania, Sweden, South Korea, Spain and the USA.

About Gimpel:

Founded in 1984 by Dr. James F. Gimpel for the purpose of providing programming utilities for C programmers, Gimpel Software is best known for its innovations in the static checking of C/C++ source code through its award-winning 'lint' utilities -- PC-lint and FlexeLint. Since that time, its static analysis products have been trusted by countless developers to find bugs in projects of all sizes and across virtually all industries. PC-lint Plus is Gimpel Software’s latest offering providing unparalleled analysis capabilities for the latest C and C++ language versions. Gimpel is headquartered in Collegeville, PA, USA.