In France, construction of the innovative solar project in Montclar

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has begun construction of the Montclar project, a 3.7-megawatt solar power plant located in France in the municipality of the same name, in the Alpes de Haute Provence department - Provence Alpes Côte d'Azur region.

Winner of the Ministry of Ecological Transition's national call for tenders dedicated to innovative projects, this solar power plant project is located in the municipality of Montclar, in a place called Côte Belle, near one of the only self-managed ski resorts in France, on a plot of land that has one of the largest solar deposits in the country.

The Montclar project is located on 4.2 hectares, has 8,600 solar panels and will provide green electricity to more than 2,500 inhabitants of the department. The project has a 20-year electricity sales contract.

The power plant project is located on a steep site in a mountainous environment. To meet the challenge posed by these steep slopes, Voltalia will use an innovative metal structure equiped with steel cables on which the low-carbon, high-performance solar panels will be hung. The project benefits from partnerships with several leading French scientific institutions, such as the CEA and the MINES ParisTech school, which will support Voltalia in analyzing the benefits of the innovations deployed.

Next on the agenda: Q1 2022 revenues on April 20, 2022 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,300 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

