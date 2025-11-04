With the gain of Brazilian contracts, Voltalia has surpassed 8 gigawatts of capacity under management for third parties,



reaching its 2027 target two years ahead of schedule

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the signing of 937 megawatts of new maintenance contracts in Brazil. With these agreements, the capacity operated on behalf of third parties now reaches 8.3 gigawatts, nearly two years ahead of the target set for 2027

“I am very pleased to announce that we have surpassed 8 gigawatts of capacity operated on behalf of third-party clients. Achieving this milestone nearly two years ahead of schedule marks a major step forward for Voltalia. It is a collective success that I warmly acknowledge, with sincere thanks to all our teams. This key milestone reflects the renewed trust of our partners and confirms our ability to support the large-scale energy transition over the long term," said Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia.

A strong momentum in Services activity

This major milestone illustrates the sustained growth of the Group’s Services business, driven in particular by the signing of new Operation & Maintenance (O&M) contracts with leading partners such as Kroma Energia, EDP, Newave, Gerdau, and Kairós Wind managed by Semper Energia, representing a total of 937 megawatts:

the Barro Alto solar project (451 megawatts) with Newave et Gerdau

(451 megawatts) with Newave et Gerdau the Arapuá solar project (250 megawatts) with Kroma Energia

(250 megawatts) with Kroma Energia the Serra da Borborema wind project (124 megawatts) with EDP

(124 megawatts) with EDP and the Kairós wind project (112.5 megawatts) with Semper Energia

Earlier this year, Voltalia also signed new contracts in Ireland, France, and Portugal, highlighting the overall momentum of its maintenance activities.

Reaching this strategic milestone reflects the trust placed in Voltalia by key industry players and further strengthens its position as a preferred partner in services dedicated to third-party clients.

Next on the agenda: Q4 Turnover 2025, on January 28th, 2026 (post-closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.4 GW.







Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.







A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the responsible mid-cap index. Loan Duong, Director of Communications & Investor Relations

