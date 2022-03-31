Infant Bacterial Therapeutics publishes Annual Report for 2021

English Swedish

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) publishes today the Annual Report for 2021.

The report is available on IBT’s website ibtherapeutics.com under the section “Investors & Media – Financial Reports” and is available in printed form for those that have requested. A copy can be requested by contacting IBT’s office via info@ibtherapeutics.com.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (“IBT”) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Small-cap (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) (“IBT”) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting sound stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

For additional information please contact

Staffan Strömberg, CEO

Michael Owens, CFO

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB Bryggargatan 10

111 21 Stockholm

Phone: +46 76 219 37 38

info@ibtherapeutics.com

www.ibtherapeutics.com

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, by the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on March 31, 2022.

