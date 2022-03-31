Meridianbet Donated Over 1.000 Seedlings in Month 1 of a Global Environmental Project





LONDON, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Gaming Group has kick-started the biggest environmental projects so far and in the first month of the campaign, more than 1.000 seedlings were donated throughout Europe.

The company operates in over 30 markets worldwide has started its campaign in Europe, LATAM, and Africa and, as announced earlier this year, will donate over 20.000 seedlings to three continents to actively promote afforestation and protect the environment. The project will aim to improve air quality and public health worldwide and will have a global character.

A massive environmental project also envisages the donation of significant financial resources to local self-governments for the needs of planning the land and terrain.

This is part of Meridian’s green agenda, as since 2020 its retail outlets use state-of-the-art air purifiers, constructed per EU Directive 125/2009 on indoor air quality conditions and the highest European eco-standard continent - CEN 14511.

