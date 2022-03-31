AppTech Payments Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) (NASDAQ: APCX) a Fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced results for its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021. The financial statements and 10-K are available on sec.gov.



Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

4Q21 revenues were $95,136, a 3.0% increase versus 3Q21, driven by larger processing volumes.

Fiscal year 2021 revenues were $353,824, a 7% increase versus Fiscal Year 2020, driven primarily by the addition of new accounts.

Cash balance as of December 31, 2021 was $8,026, however, the public offering was executed on January 7, 2022 netted the Company $13.4 million.



Recent Business Highlights

Successfully uplisted onto NASDAQ on January 7, 2022.

Onboarded a seasoned development team of experts who have expedited the platform launch date. In addition, the Company onboarded its new sales director and head of business development who will be tasked with building the foundation for the Company’s planned expansion.

Inaugural Strategic Summit was held March 22-23, 20022 where management team gathered to discuss the Fintech platform architecture and go-to-market plan. The initial demos were also showcased.

Developed key system functions, including CI/CD pipelines, go-forward scalable and secure AWS infrastructure, POC for Text2Pay Invoice System, and POC for Crypto Payments Invoice System.

Researched, identified, and vetted partnership with digital asset platform partners for blockchain and cryptocurrency use cases.

Co-developed end-to-end, automated product and opportunity intake process to streamline, categorize and prioritize new products/features and business development opportunities.

Management Commentary

Luke D’Angelo, CEO of AppTech commented: “2021 was a transformational year for AppTech as we developed the partnerships and overall strategic vision that will pave the way for our highly anticipated launch in 2022. Our strong balance sheet will allow us to properly execute our plans to become a premier Fintech platform that powers commerce experiences for our backlog of clients and their customers. We are excited that our clients are eager to onboard, gaining the tools to execute payments in today’s digital and crypto market. In addition, we look forward to forming additional partnerships with strong organizations to support integrations of digital banking and business payment acceptances.”

