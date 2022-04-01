Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 119 438 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 24 March 2022 and 30 March 2022:

   

Repurchase of shares

 
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
24 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 16 590 35.77 36.32 35.42 593 408
MTF CBOE 9 052 35.72 36.30 35.48 323 381
MTF Aquis 417 35.69 35.84 35.50 14 882
MTF Turquoise 2 303 35.71 36.24 35.44 82 234
25 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 586 35.63 35.84 35.42 341 503
MTF CBOE 6 633 35.61 35.84 35.40 236 205
MTF Aquis 567 35.58 35.70 35.50 20 176
MTF Turquoise 1 937 35.64 35.76 35.50 69 030
28 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 14 043 35.83 36.16 35.62 503 163
MTF CBOE 7 230 35.78 36.18 35.62 258 719
MTF Aquis 629 35.88 36.18 35.68 22 567
MTF Turquoise 1 243 35.79 36.06 35.68 44 489
29 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 15 000 36.34 36.58 35.84 545 160
MTF CBOE 4 343 36.35 36.60 36.06 157 866
MTF Aquis 380 36.37 36.50 36.20 13 819
MTF Turquoise 1 285 36.34 36.54 36.10 46 698
30 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 14 800 35.52 36.14 35.32 525 660
MTF CBOE 9 000 35.48 35.84 35.34 319 304
MTF Aquis 2 100 35.44 35.72 35.34 74 415
MTF Turquoise 2 300 35.45 35.70 35.32 81 535
Total   119 438 35.79 36.60 35.32 4 274 213

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 18 036 shares during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 601 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
24 March 2022 8 936 35.67 36.38 35.50 318 747
25 March 2022 2 000 35.45 35.50 35.40 70 900
28 March 2022 2 100 35.60 35.70 35.50 74 760
29 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
30 March 2022 5 000 35.60 36.20 35.40 178 000
Total 18 036  - - - 642 407


 

Sale of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
24 March 2022 1 36.38 36.38 36.38 36
25 March 2022 300 35.80 35.80 35.80 10 740
28 March 2022 800 36.10 36.20 36.00 28 880
29 March 2022 4 500 36.36 36.60 36.00 163 620
30 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 5 601  - - - 203 276

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 74 932 shares.

On 30 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 097 963 own shares, or 5.12 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.


 

