Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 119 438 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 24 March 2022 and 30 March 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 24 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 16 590 35.77 36.32 35.42 593 408 MTF CBOE 9 052 35.72 36.30 35.48 323 381 MTF Aquis 417 35.69 35.84 35.50 14 882 MTF Turquoise 2 303 35.71 36.24 35.44 82 234 25 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 586 35.63 35.84 35.42 341 503 MTF CBOE 6 633 35.61 35.84 35.40 236 205 MTF Aquis 567 35.58 35.70 35.50 20 176 MTF Turquoise 1 937 35.64 35.76 35.50 69 030 28 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 14 043 35.83 36.16 35.62 503 163 MTF CBOE 7 230 35.78 36.18 35.62 258 719 MTF Aquis 629 35.88 36.18 35.68 22 567 MTF Turquoise 1 243 35.79 36.06 35.68 44 489 29 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 15 000 36.34 36.58 35.84 545 160 MTF CBOE 4 343 36.35 36.60 36.06 157 866 MTF Aquis 380 36.37 36.50 36.20 13 819 MTF Turquoise 1 285 36.34 36.54 36.10 46 698 30 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 14 800 35.52 36.14 35.32 525 660 MTF CBOE 9 000 35.48 35.84 35.34 319 304 MTF Aquis 2 100 35.44 35.72 35.34 74 415 MTF Turquoise 2 300 35.45 35.70 35.32 81 535 Total 119 438 35.79 36.60 35.32 4 274 213

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 18 036 shares during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 601 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 24 March 2022 8 936 35.67 36.38 35.50 318 747 25 March 2022 2 000 35.45 35.50 35.40 70 900 28 March 2022 2 100 35.60 35.70 35.50 74 760 29 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 30 March 2022 5 000 35.60 36.20 35.40 178 000 Total 18 036 - - - 642 407









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 24 March 2022 1 36.38 36.38 36.38 36 25 March 2022 300 35.80 35.80 35.80 10 740 28 March 2022 800 36.10 36.20 36.00 28 880 29 March 2022 4 500 36.36 36.60 36.00 163 620 30 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 5 601 - - - 203 276

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 74 932 shares.

On 30 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 097 963 own shares, or 5.12 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.



This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.





