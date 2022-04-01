Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 119 438 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 24 March 2022 and 30 March 2022:
|
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|24 March 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|16 590
|35.77
|36.32
|35.42
|593 408
|MTF CBOE
|9 052
|35.72
|36.30
|35.48
|323 381
|MTF Aquis
|417
|35.69
|35.84
|35.50
|14 882
|MTF Turquoise
|2 303
|35.71
|36.24
|35.44
|82 234
|25 March 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|9 586
|35.63
|35.84
|35.42
|341 503
|MTF CBOE
|6 633
|35.61
|35.84
|35.40
|236 205
|MTF Aquis
|567
|35.58
|35.70
|35.50
|20 176
|MTF Turquoise
|1 937
|35.64
|35.76
|35.50
|69 030
|28 March 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|14 043
|35.83
|36.16
|35.62
|503 163
|MTF CBOE
|7 230
|35.78
|36.18
|35.62
|258 719
|MTF Aquis
|629
|35.88
|36.18
|35.68
|22 567
|MTF Turquoise
|1 243
|35.79
|36.06
|35.68
|44 489
|29 March 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|15 000
|36.34
|36.58
|35.84
|545 160
|MTF CBOE
|4 343
|36.35
|36.60
|36.06
|157 866
|MTF Aquis
|380
|36.37
|36.50
|36.20
|13 819
|MTF Turquoise
|1 285
|36.34
|36.54
|36.10
|46 698
|30 March 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|14 800
|35.52
|36.14
|35.32
|525 660
|MTF CBOE
|9 000
|35.48
|35.84
|35.34
|319 304
|MTF Aquis
|2 100
|35.44
|35.72
|35.34
|74 415
|MTF Turquoise
|2 300
|35.45
|35.70
|35.32
|81 535
|Total
|119 438
|35.79
|36.60
|35.32
|4 274 213
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 18 036 shares during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 601 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|24 March 2022
|8 936
|35.67
|36.38
|35.50
|318 747
|25 March 2022
|2 000
|35.45
|35.50
|35.40
|70 900
|28 March 2022
|2 100
|35.60
|35.70
|35.50
|74 760
|29 March 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|30 March 2022
|5 000
|35.60
|36.20
|35.40
|178 000
|Total
|18 036
|-
|-
|-
|642 407
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|24 March 2022
|1
|36.38
|36.38
|36.38
|36
|25 March 2022
|300
|35.80
|35.80
|35.80
|10 740
|28 March 2022
|800
|36.10
|36.20
|36.00
|28 880
|29 March 2022
|4 500
|36.36
|36.60
|36.00
|163 620
|30 March 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|5 601
|-
|-
|-
|203 276
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 74 932 shares.
On 30 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 097 963 own shares, or 5.12 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
